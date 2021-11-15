Small but Spectacular Sonoma Condo Asks $689,000

The loft condominium at 728 1st Street West in Sonoma is listed for $689,000 by Christoper Anderson of Redfin Realty. For more information, contact c.anderson@redfin.com , 707-815-.6596, bit.ly/3ouY1Fl. (Redfin)

The large living room wall has been decorated with abstract wire wall hangings which draw the gaze upward, another way to create a sense of space. (Redfin)

Green accents invigorate the space and are carried into the smallest details, like a stand mixer and tea kettle. (Redfin)

A built-in cabinet saves space and blends into the wall. All the furniture comes with the this property. (Redfin)

The living area at 728 1st Street West feels expansive thanks to the high ceiling, a wall of windows and built-in furnishings. (Redfin)

Asmall home can make a sizable statement. Case in point is a one-bedroom condominium currently for sale in the Sonoma Lofts building, located just off the Sonoma Plaza.

The modern loft-style condo, complete with uncovered ventilation ducts, is listed for $689,000 and comes with two-story-high ceilings and a wall of windows, which provide a sense of spaciousness beyond the property’s 981-square-foot size. It also comes with the furniture it’s been decorated with.

“The great thing about a loft with super-high ceilings (is that) you don’t feel like you’re in a small space,” says realtor Christopher Anderson.

The Sonoma Lofts building was constructed in 2001. The layout and color palette of the for-sale unit make it feel contemporary and airy. White walls allow structural elements, like the staircase and balcony, to blend with the rest of the home and create a sense of openness. White pieces of furniture have been built into the walls, including a sideboard with lighted shelves in the dining room and a cabinet in the loft sleeping area. The large living room wall has been decorated with abstract wire wall hangings which draw the gaze upward, another way to create a sense of space.

The white walls and white furniture are offset by accent greens throughout the home, from two large botanical paintings in emerald and forest green to printed chartreuse throw pillows to a matching pistachio green Kitchen Aid stand mixer and tea kettle. Wood furniture in different hues also contrast with the white walls, including a dining table made of bulky slabs of blonde wood, tree-like dining room floor lamps and stained wood kitchen cabinets.

