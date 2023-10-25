Scenic Ride Returns to Calistoga, Plus More News from Napa Valley

Slide 1 of 15 Scenic ride returns: Closed since the 2020 Glass Fire, the gondolas at Sterling Vineyards in Calistoga are gliding once again. Sterling is reportedly the only winery in the world with an aerial gondola. It officially reopens Oct. 29. 1111 Dunaweal Lane, Calistoga, 800-726-6136, sterlingvineyards.com (Sterling Vineyards)

Slide 2 of 15 The Tour and Terrace Experience ($75) at Sterling Vineyards includes a gondola ride up a hill to the winery. Upon arrival, guests enjoy a self-guided wine tasting while getting a behind-the-scenes look at the art and science of winemaking. The experience concludes with a seated tasting of a reserve wine, paired with a cheese board, on an elevated terrace overlooking the Napa Valley. (Sterling Vineyards)

Slide 3 of 15 Restaurant residency: Chef Darryl Bell's much-anticipated Stateline Road Smokehouse is opening a temporary spot at Oxbow Public Market until the permanent location opens in January in Napa’s Rail Arts District. The temporary location is scheduled to be open Oct. 26 until the end of the year, and will be open from noon until the barbecue sells out Thursday through Sunday. 610 First St., Napa, 816-694-3197, stateline-road.com (Stateline Road Smokehouse)

Slide 4 of 15 Expect an abbreviated menu of Stateline Road Smokehouse favorites at the temporary Oxbow Public Market location, including Kansas City Burnt Ends, Stateline Road Baby Back Ribs, and a salad made with cherrywood-smoked maitake mushrooms, farm lettuce, crisped purple rice, marinated garbanzo beans and a lemon vinaigrette. (Stateline Road Smokehouse)

Slide 5 of 15 New spot on the Napa River: What are you in the mood for? Fried chicken and waffles, ahi tacos? How about a smash burger or superfood salad? You’ll find them all at new riverside eatery The Lincoln. The Napa gastropub is an easy place to hang out and relax thanks to a deck overlooking the river and social musts like Cornhole League Night. 505 Lincoln Ave., Napa, 707-699-2276, thelincolnnapa.com

Slide 6 of 15 The beverage program at The Lincoln in Napa features local beer, wine and spirits, as well as a selection of zero-proof choices. And it’s open late! Until 2 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday. (The Lincoln)

Slide 7 of 15 Wine tasting annex: Located within The Prisoner Wine Company Tasting Lounge, the new SALDO Salon focuses on overlooked varietals. Along with its flagship Red Zinfandel, you can expect a rotating selection of wine made from lesser-known grape varieties, like Carignan and Falanghina. Incorporating flavors from around the world, food pairings will rotate seasonally (from $175 per person). A wine and chocolate experience is also available (from $85 per person). (Adam Potts Photography)

Slide 8 of 15 Bubbles and vegetarian bites: The new Cave Tour & Tasting ($125) at Baldacci Family Vineyards starts with bubbles and is followed by a barrel tasting in the wine cave and then a seated tasting of three wines paired with herb-marinated feta, barbecue mushroom skewers with red wine reduction, buttermilk scones with pecorino and black pepper, and beet tartare infused with oolong tea and whole grain mustard. 6236 Silverado Trail, Napa, 707-944-9261, baldaccivineyards.com (Rocco Ceselin)

Slide 9 of 15 Caviar and wine: Napa Valley oldest winery, Charles Krug, is adding caviar into the mix. After touring the estate, guests can sip small-lot sparkling and white wines paired with Calvisius Caviar. $150 per person. 2800 Main St., St. Helena, 800-682-5784, charleskrug.com

Slide 10 of 15 And more caviar: This time served alongside Cabernet. Through the end of the year, Elusa Winery’s Cabernet and Caviar tasting will pair Elusa library Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc with five varieties of caviar by Tsar Nicoulai. $300 per person. 400 Silverado Trail, Suite A, Calistoga, 707-403-6644, elusawinery.com

Slide 11 of 15 Expanding opening hours: Starting Nov. 2, Napa’s di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art will also be open to the public on Thursdays. Once the change takes effect, the nonprofit art center and nature preserve will be open to the public without reservations 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, and by appointment Tuesday and Wednesday. 5200 Sonoma Highway, Napa, 707-226-5991, dirosaart.org (Israel Valencia/di Rosa Napa)

Slide 12 of 15 New gathering space: The Glass House, with glass walls and ceiling, is the newest addition to Dr. Wilkinson’s Backyard Resort & Mineral Springs in Calistoga. It’s designed for special events, including retreats, weddings and corporate events, and can accommodate up to 80 people. Dr. Wilkinson’s Backyard Resort & Mineral Springs, 1507 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, 707-942-4102, drwilkinson.com

Slide 13 of 15 The pool area at Dr. Wilkinson's Backyard Resort & Mineral Springs in Calistoga. (Dr. Wilkinson's Backyard Resort & Mineral Springs)

Slide 14 of 15 A guest room at Dr. Wilkinson's Backyard Resort & Mineral Springs in Calistoga. (Dr. Wilkinson's Backyard Resort & Mineral Springs)