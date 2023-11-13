Santa Rosa New-Build with ADU Listed for $2.7 Million. Take a Look Inside

A new build in Santa Rosa’s Fountaingrove neighborhood with great views, sleek design elements, a butler’s pantry, a pool house and an attached accessory dwelling unit is currently listed for $2,745,000. The home has five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms on 5,067 square feet.

The home’s builder, Daniel Stewart, who is the co-owner and operator of Stewart Construction Service in Rohnert Park, thinks that all new homes should include accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in order to address housing needs and meet the preferences of families who want to live with multiple generations under one roof.

“California has a housing shortage. House prices will not stop skyrocketing until the supply problem is solved. ADUs are one way. The local and state governments have made it easier to add ADUs to a new or existing lot,” he said, adding that the extra living space can also provide an additional source of income.

“When my wife and I bought our first house in 2004, it had a small ADU. The income from that ADU was the only way we could afford the house,” Stewart said.

The Fountaingrove home’s ADU is accessible via an outdoor stairway and an entrance inside the pool house. This second unit has a great room that combines the kitchen, dining and lounging areas, while the bedroom is separate. The attached dwelling can be closed off from the rest of the home through a locked door.

The butler’s pantry is attached to the main kitchen and has ample forest green cabinets and a countertop. It also includes laundry facilities. Click through the above gallery for a peek inside this home.

For more information on 3817 Sedgemoore Drive, Santa Rosa, please contact listing agent Regina Clyde, Sotheby’s International Realty, 793 Broadway Sonoma, 707-529-8504. ginaclyde.com