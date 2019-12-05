Trip Ideas, What's New in Sonoma County

Santa Claus Is Coming to Town! Here’s Where to See Him in Sonoma, Napa and Marin

If there's one guy who knows how to make an entrance, it's Santa. This year, he's letting the reindeer take a break as he arrives by tractor, boat, train — even helicopter!

If there’s one guy who knows how to make an entrance, it’s Santa. Whether it’s stealth-style through a chimney or via a reindeer-pulled flying sleigh, his arrival never fails to impress. In Wine Country, he takes it up a notch with different modes of transportation: tractor, boat, train — even helicopter! Click through the gallery to find out where to see Santa in Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties this December. Let us know in the comments if we missed (a public) appearance.

