Sample the Best of Healdsburg at New Food and Wine Event

Cook with Local Winemakers at Relish: Cook side-by-side with Healdsburg winemakers at this Tastemaker experience. Each winemaker will work with a small group to prepare a seasonal dish to be paired with one of his or her favorite wines. Guests and winemakers will then enjoy a family-style feast of all the dishes and wines. (Crista Jeremiason)

Alley 6 Distillery Class and Tasting: Learn how to make classic cocktails with Alley 6 co-founder and head distiller Jason Jorgenson as he walks you through the ins and outs of spirit production. Cocktails and nibbles provided. Includes a personally hand-dipped wax top Rye Whiskey to take home. (Courtesy photo)

Relish Wild Mushroom Foray and Lunch: Learn the fundamentals of edible wild mushroom foraging and then, after working up an appetite from your tromp in the woods, gather at the Relish Culinary Center for a cooking demonstration. Participants will prepare foraged edibles with a four-course mushroom lunch served with wines from Passalacqua Winery. (Christopher Chung)

A. Rafanelli and Baci Wine Cave Dinner: Start the evening with appetizers and library wines that fourth-generation winemaker Shelly Rafanelli Fehlman will be pulling from the cellar. Then enjoy a three-course Italian dinner prepared by Chef Shari Sarabi and his wife Lisbeth Holmefjord of Baci Cafe and Wine Bar, paired with the Rafanelli current releases. (Christopher Chung)

Mateo's South of the Border Class and Lunch: Join chef Mateo Granados as he heats it up in his Yucatan-inspired restaurant for a one-of-a-kind cooking class. Learn to make masa tortillas, followed by a lesson on slow-braised French Poulet and aromatic baked rice. Lunch and a seasonal margarita or non-alcoholic agua fresca are included. (Christopher Chung)

Breathless Wines Tour and Sabrage: Sparkling wine robots in action. How do those bubbles get into the wines? Find out during a tour at Breathless Wines, followed by a sabrage lesson. This experience includes a bottle of wine and a flight of three wines to taste. (Jeremy Portje)

Costeaux Pastry Class: Join Costeaux owner Will Seppi and head pastry chef Karah Williams for an afternoon exploring Pâte à Choux, a classic light pastry dough used for savory and sweet treats. Attendees will be hosted at the historic Costeaux French Bakery & Cafe in downtown Healdsburg for this hands-on experience. (Courtesy photo)

Lambert Bridge Wine Blending and Lunch: Join winemaker Jennifer Higgins for an intimate blending seminar handcrafting your very own Bordeaux. Then foil, fill, cork and label your signature blend to take home and share with family and friends. The seminar will be followed by a light lunch in the Barrel Room. (Courtesy photo)

Tastemaker Weekend, a new event featuring hands-on experiences with Healdsburg chefs, winemakers and artisans, takes place Jan. 24-26. Click through the gallery for more information about the experiences. In this photo, high tea in the dining room at Jordan Winery prepared by Executive Chef Todd Knoll. (Photo by Kim Carroll)

2020 in Sonoma County has a lot in store, including a great new way to sample the best of Healdsburg.

During the last weekend of January, the recently launched Tastemaker Weekend will introduce participants to Healdsburg’s food, wine and artisan scene through a variety of activities, such as hunting for garden treasures with flower farmers and blending wine with renowned winemakers.

The new event is part of an effort to bring more visitors to the northern Sonoma County town in the wake of October’s Kincade fire. Though the fire largely spared Healdsburg, downtown businesses have continued to suffer as less visitors come to the area.

“The message we want to get out there is that we’re open for business,” said Holly Fox, chair of the Healdsburg Tourism Improvement District, the organization sponsoring the event. “What makes [our town] special are all the incredible people who live and work here, and our first ever Tastemaker Weekend gives you the chance to get to know these talented makers and experience their crafts firsthand.”

As Fox suggests, the weekend features one-of-a-kind, hands-on experiences with some of the best and brightest artisans in the city. Among them: A flower-foraging and design class with Carlisle Degischer and her team at Dragonfly Floral; a pastry class with Karah Williams, pastry chef at Costeaux French Bakery; high tea at Jordan Vineyard & Winery with Executive Chef Todd Knoll; a cooking class with Oaxacan chef Mateo Granados; a wine-blending workshop with Lambert Bridge Winemaker Jennifer Higgins; and a distillery and mixology class with Jason Jorgenson, co-founder and head distiller of Alley 6. (Tickets to each experience are sold separately.)

Tastemaker Weekend What: Hands-on experiences with Healdsburg artisans

When: Jan. 24-26, 2020

Where: Various locations in Healdsburg

Tickets: stayhealdsburg.com/tastemaker-weekend

Winemaker Jennifer Higgins is excited to share the wonders of wine-blending with those who previously may only have enjoyed tasting wine.

“Blending is where the artistic side of winemaking comes out…we have this huge blank canvass and much like a painter with a brush stroke, we are creating something beautiful with each blending trial,” she said. “Giving our customers the opportunity to blend allows them to experience first-hand just how much effort and energy go into producing our wines. It’s truly a behind-the-scenes look. I think it will give folks a whole new appreciation for what we do.”

Other Tastemaker Weekend events include a wine cave dinner with Shelly Rafanelli Fehlman, the winemaker at A. Rafanelli Winery; a cooking class with four other local winemakers at Relish Culinary Adventures; a cave tour and bottle-sabering experience at Breathless Wines; a watercolor-painting class with two local artists; and a wild-mushroom foraging excursion.

The weekend itinerary also features a free activity — a trail run to the top of Fitch Mountain, led by Skip Brand, owner of Healdsburg Running Company — and ticket holders can enjoy deep discounts on lodging: 50 percent off a second night at most local inns and many Healdsburg-area hotels, including the new Harmon Guest House, Hotel Trio, Duchamp Hotel, and the Best Western Dry Creek Inn. Considering that this is the off-season in Wine Country, base rates at most properties are already lower than usual, and so the discount amounts to a pretty sweet deal.

Mike Brennan, director of sales at Mill District, a mixed-use real-estate development at the south end of town, says the Tastemaker Weekend captures the very best of what Healdsburg is all about.

“Living and working in Healdsburg, we are fortunate to sample the fruits of [these artisans’] labor on a daily basis,” he said. With this event, he added, “visitors can experience it, too.”

