Rohnert Park’s Sally Tomatoes Ends Restaurant Service

There also will be drinks and games, including corn hole and Wednesday paint nights. (Courtesy of Sally Tomatoes)

Sally Tomatoes will transform into a full-service event center and catering company. Special community nights will be offered for the public on Wednesdays with a fireside buffet of homemade soups and pizza, salads and pasta for kids and adults. (Courtesy of Sally Tomatoes)

Heirloom Cucina Italiana at the Sally Tomatoes space in the sprawling SOMO Village business center ended its restaurant service on Oct. 28.

Sally Tomatoes will transform into a full-service event center and catering company. Special community nights will be offered for the public on Wednesdays with a fireside buffet of homemade soups and pizza, salads and pasta for kids and adults. There also will be drinks and games, including corn hole and Wednesday paint nights.

Watch the Sally Tomatoes website (sallytomatoes.com) for more details on upcoming music shows and events at the space, located at 1100 Valley House Drive, in Rohnert Park. Call 707-665-9472.