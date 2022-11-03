7 Gorgeous Fall Color Hikes in Sonoma Wine Country

Slide 1 of 10 Jack London State Historic Park, Glen Ellen: This expansive state park is home to more than 29 miles of trails. Stunning vineyard views can be found less than a 10-minute walk from the parking lot. 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen, 707-938-5216, jacklondonpark.com (Courtesy of Jack London State Historic Park)

Slide 2 of 10 Fall vineyard views from Jack London State Historic Park. If you need a little more motivation to get outside and get moving, the park has a variety of events on the calendar for November. (Courtesy of Jack London State Historic Park)

Slide 3 of 10 Bartholomew Park, Sonoma: Whether you are looking for a hike or a leisurely stroll, you’ll find it here. More than three miles of hiking trails traverse wooded areas and run along vineyards and even a duck pond. Dogs on leash are welcome. 1695 Castle Road, Sonoma, bartholomewpark.org (Courtesy of Bartholomew Estate Winery)

Slide 4 of 10 Bartholomew Estate Winery is located within Bartholomew Park, so after getting your steps in you can enjoy a wine tasting or even pick up bottles to sip in the nearby picnic grounds. The winery is owned by the Frank H. Bartholomew Foundation and winemaker Kevin Holt. All profits from wine sales support the nonprofit park. (Courtesy of Bartholomew Estate Winery)

Slide 5 of 10 Sonoma Valley Trail Rides offers horseback riding excursions through the Bartholomew Estate vineyards, so it’s not uncommon for hikers and park visitors to see horses in the vineyards. (Courtesy of Bartholomew Estate Winery)

Slide 6 of 10 Amista Vineyards, Healdsburg: Created in partnership with Sonoma County Winegrowers, the Vineyard Adventures walk at Amista is free for all. The flat half-mile stroll along the estate’s vineyards includes placards that educate walkers about the wines Amista crafts and the winery’s Habitat Enhancement Project, designed to restore the natural fish habitat in Dry Creek. Dogs on leash are welcome. 3320 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, 707-431-9200, amistavineyards.com. (Courtesy of Amista Vineyards)

Slide 7 of 10 La Crema, Windsor: Along with spying fall colors, hikers along the complimentary Vineyard Adventures walk at La Crema will learn about the late Richard and Saralee Kunde, renowned grape growers and avid supporters of Sonoma County agriculture. 3575 Slusser Road, Windsor, 707-525-6200, lacrema.com. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 10 Alexander Valley Vineyards, Healdsburg: This one-mile vineyard stroll ($60 per person) includes wine and lunch. Guests learn about the history of the estate and the surrounding area, and view the Alexander Valley schoolhouse, built in 1868. Along with taking in the views, hikers might meet the flock of hens and the handful of friendly winery dogs that call the estate home. Hikes are offered daily; reservations required with a 48-hour notice. 8644 Highway 128, Healdsburg, 707-433-7209, avvwine.com (Courtesy of Alexander Valley Vineyards)

Slide 9 of 10 Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, Kenwood: Fall is a fantastic time to explore Sugarloaf’s 25 miles of trails. Straddling the boundary between Sonoma and Napa counties, the park sells annual passes ($49) that also give access to Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen. 2605 Adobe Canyon Road, Kenwood, sugarloafpark.org. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 10 Crane Creek Regional Park, Rohnert Park: With a little more than three miles of trails, this regional park offers lovely fall vistas of nearby vineyards. It is a popular location for snapping photographs as the sun begins to set on the horizon and colors the rolling hills in a golden hue. 5000 Pressley Road, Rohnert Park, 707-539-8092, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov (Courtesy Sonoma County Regional Parks)