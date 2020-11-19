Pre-Order Your Thanksgiving Pies From These Sonoma Bakeries

Pumpkin pie with whipped cream and a fresh grate of nutmeg on top. Find more sweet pumpkin recipes here . (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Thanksgiving may turn out to be a bit of a bust this year, in terms of big gatherings of family and friends. You can, however, eat your feelings and enjoy some pie. Here are a few spots to check out.

Marla Bakery: The popular San Francisco bakers have moved their operation to Santa Rosa and are ready for Thanksgiving orders. Choose from Sugarpie Pumpkin Tart with Candied Sage, Gateau Basque or Pecan Tart. marlabakery.com

Crumb Hither: Pumpkin, French Apple, Pumpkin Cheesecake and many more. Gluten-free and vegan options. crumbhither.com

Noble Folk: Tradition is great, but why not shake it up with a Pumpkin Chocolate Cheesecake Pie! Other tasty choices include Dutch Apple, Maple Pecan or Meyer Lemon Blueberry Baked Custard Pie. thenoblefolk.com