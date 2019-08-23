In a battle royale in the fast-food Twitter-sphere this week, Chik-fil-A and Popeyes have been duking it out over who actually has the best chicken sandwich…ever. Popeyes introduced their fried chicken sando with a brioche bun, pickles, mayo and tolerance this week. Chik-fil-a promptly asserted it’s rank as America’s number one chicken sandwich. War ensued.

Of course, food media can’t resist a snackdown, so many of us ditched whatever deadlines we had and headed out to do a taste-test. The results were pretty resounding, but I’ll let you watch the video to actually see where I landed.

The catnip to all of this argument, of course, is the well-known anti-LGBTQ agenda of Chick-fil-A — which made every chicken sandwich purchase a political statement. Plus, they’re closed on Sunday, which is super irritating when you want a freaking chicken sandwich with waffle fries.

Popeyes, according to reports, isn’t especially political, but apparently tends to lean left.

Will the country be further torn apart by the great chicken sandwich debate? Probably not, but if only we could all come to the table together and solve our differences so deliciously.