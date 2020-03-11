Six issues | One Great Price

Wine Country Favorite Pigs & Pinot Returns to Healdsburg

Now in its 15th year, Charlie Palmer’s annual Pigs & Pinot event is one of the hottest tickets in Wine Country.

Charlie Palmer’s annual Pigs & Pinot event, pairing pork dishes with great bottles of vino, is one of the hottest tickets in Wine Country. Now in its 15th year, the event benefits a variety of local charities. This year, it will take place March 20-21 in Healdsburg and feature bottles from more than 60 wineries and 20+ chefs. Click through the above gallery for a taste of the upcoming event.

Message from event organizers regarding coronavirus on Monday, March 11, at 12 p.m: “We are moving forward with Pigs & Pinot and will continue to monitor CDC and Sonoma County Public Health Information closely, keeping all guests apprised of any concerns as they arise. We have been graciously thanked by our guests for keeping this tradition alive in its 15th year.”

