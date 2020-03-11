Wine Country Favorite Pigs & Pinot Returns to Healdsburg

Ticket are between $125 to $175 and can be purchased online. Weekend packages at Hotel Healdsburg, h2hotel and Harmon Guest House are also available. pigsandpinot.com (Courtesy of Damion Hamilton)

Chef Mark Stark grills up pastrami pork and everything spice steam buns during Pigs and Pinot at Hotel Healdsburg, in Healdsburg, California, on Friday, March 16, 2018. (Alvin Jornada)

Since it began in 2006, Pigs & Pinot has raised more than $1 million dollars for charities including Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry Campaign, North Sonoma County Services, Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County, Children of Sonoma Vineyard Workers, and Sonoma County Farm Bureau. (Courtesy of Damion Hamilton)

Each course at the Pigs & Pinot Gala Dinner will be paired with two limited-production pinot noirs from wineries including Bollinger Champagne, Balletto Vineyards, Campolargo Wines, Papapietro Perry Winery, and Paul Hobbs. (Courtesy of Damion Hamilton)

The Pigs & Pinot Gala Dinner concludes the two-day event at Dry Creek Kitchen. It will feature a five-course dinner prepared by Chef Palmer and guest chefs including Duskie Estes and John Stewart of Zazu Kitchen + Farm, Melissa Perello of Frances, Octavia in San Francisco and M.Georgina in Los Angeles, José Júlio Vintém of Tombalobos Restaurante in Portugal, and Bryan Voltaggio of VOLT in Frederick, Maryland. (Courtesy of Damion Hamilton)

The Ultimate Pinot Smackdown takes place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 21. Four Master Sommeliers will arrive armed with four of their favorite pinot noirs from four different regions of the world. That’s a total of 16 wines and the audience gets to taste them all and choose the winner. (Courtesy of Damion Hamilton)

Saturday, March 21, begins with the Tournament of the Pig, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Guest chefs, including Duskie Estes and John Stewart of Zazu Kitchen + Farm, Melissa Perello of Frances, Octavia in San Francisco and M.Georgina in Los Angeles, José Júlio Vintém of Tombalobos Restaurante in Portugal, and Bryan Voltaggio of VOLT in Frederick, Maryland, will be separated into two teams for an iron-chef style competition. (Photo courtesy of Damion Hamilton)

Taste of Pigs & Pinot kicks off the two-day event on Friday, March 20. Guests will be able to taste 60 pinot noirs and a variety of pork dishes created by Chef Palmer, Dry Creek Kitchen, guest celebrity chefs, and local restaurants including Chalkboard, Spoonbar and Valette. Two rosés will also be offered in the lineup. (Courtesy of Damion Hamilton)

Charlie Palmer’s annual Pigs & Pinot event, pairing pork dishes with great bottles of vino, is one of the hottest tickets in Wine Country. Now in its 15th year, the event benefits a variety of local charities. This year, it will take place March 20-21 in Healdsburg and feature bottles from more than 60 wineries and 20+ chefs. Click through the above gallery for a taste of the upcoming event.

Message from event organizers regarding coronavirus on Monday, March 11, at 12 p.m: “We are moving forward with Pigs & Pinot and will continue to monitor CDC and Sonoma County Public Health Information closely, keeping all guests apprised of any concerns as they arise. We have been graciously thanked by our guests for keeping this tradition alive in its 15th year.”