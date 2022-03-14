Where to Get the Best Pie in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 18 Betty's Fish & Chips, Santa Rosa: Insiders know that this chippery is another of Santa Rosa's best pie shops. The restaurant makes hundreds of pies each week, most notably a rich, lush lemon chiffon cream pie — though you may have to wrestle with your tablemates over whether the raspberry peach or apple is better. 4046 Sonoma Highway, Santa Rosa, 707-539-0899, bettysfishandchips.com. (John Burgess/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 2 of 18 The famous Lemon Cloud Pie and Apple Pie from Betty's Bakery and Fish and Chips in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 3 of 18 River Vine Cafe at Vintners Inn, Santa Rosa: Chef Casey Stone of John Ash & Co. makes rich, flavorful pies like this S'mores Pie with chocolate ganache, marshmallow and graham crackers several times per week. 4350 Barnes Road, Santa Rosa, vintnersresort.com. (Courtesy of River Vine Cafe)

Slide 4 of 18 Sweet T's, Windsor: Famous Southern pecan pie served as it should be — with a crown of vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of caramel. 9098 Brooks Road South, Windsor, 707-687-5185, sweettssouthern.com. (John Burgess/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 5 of 18 Pecan Pie from Sweet T's in Windsor. (John Burgess/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 6 of 18 Hazel, Occidental: Every Friday is pie day at this Occidental restaurant. Co-owner Michele Wimborough's pies are legendary, ranging from peanut butter and blackberry to Dutch apple and lemon meringue. You never know what she’ll be making, which is half the fun of your pie adventure. 3782 Bohemian Highway, Occidental, 707-874-6003, restauranthazel.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 7 of 18 Peanut butter pie at Hazel Restaurant in Occidental. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 8 of 18 Criminal Pie, Sebastopol: An offshoot of Criminal Baking Co. in Santa Rosa, this tiny hole-in-the-wall is all about pies, including whole pies, "messy slices" and hand pies. 992 Gravenstein Highway S., Sebastopol, criminalbaking.com. (Courtesy of Criminal Pie)

Slide 9 of 18 Noble Folk Ice Cream and Pie Bar, Healdsburg: The original location has all of the great pie flavors from Santa Rosa. 116 Matheson St., Healdsburg, 707-395-4426, thenoblefolk.com. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 11 of 18 Aztec Pie at Noble Folk. (Courtesy of Noble Folk)

Slide 12 of 18 Chile Pies, Guerneville: Chile Pies’ sweet apple and chile pie with a drizzle of chile-infused honey? Solid gold. But there are plenty of other flavors to pick from, depending on what’s in season, ranging from apple blueberry basil and apricot cherry to lemon buttermilk and banana cream. 16290 Main St., Guerneville, 707-666-9411, chilepiesbakingco.com. (John Burgess/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 13 of 18 A variety of pies for sale by the Chile Pies Baking Company inside the Guerneville Bank Club in Guerneville. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 18 Petaluma Pie Company, Petaluma: Sweet and savory pies include Jamaican beef, chicken empanada and pulled pork, but we’re especially fond of the sweet Elvis Pie (peanut butter cream, bananas, chocolate cream, chopped peanuts and whipped cream), Persian lime pie and their classic Pennsylvania Dutch “Shoofly” Pie with sweet molasses, brown sugar and crumbles. 125 Petaluma Blvd. N. Petaluma, 707-766-6743, petalumapiecompany.com. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 18 A broccoli and cheese pot pie at the Petaluma Pie Company in Petaluma. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 16 of 18 Basque Boulangerie Cafe, Sonoma: Over the last 20 years, Basque Boulangerie has become the town of Sonoma’s gathering spot where locals meet for coffee and fresh pastries or a sandwich. There’s usually a line of folks waiting to bring home a loaf of their Parisian-style breads. And there's pie, too. Popular picks during the holidays include pumpkin, apricot, berry, cherry, pecan and mincemeat pies. 460 First St. E,. Sonoma, 707-935-7687, basqueboulangerie.com. (Courtesy of Basque Boulangerie)

Slide 17 of 18 Village Bakery, Santa Rosa: Check out the bakery's new West Santa Rosa location, opening today (March 14)! Their berry pie has always been a huge favorite. 3851 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, 707-829-8101 villagebakerywinecountry.com. (Courtesy of Village Bakery)

Slide 18 of 18 Mom's Apple Pies, Sebastopol: The scent of apples and cinnamon greets you in the parking lot to this classic roadside bakeshop. Even in these early days of spring, long before the late summer bounty of berries and ripe apples, Mom's Apple Pies does a brisk business in heaping apple, rhubarb, peach, cherry and blueberry pies. 4550 Gravenstein Highway N., Sebastopol, 707-823-8330, momsapplepieusa.com. (Courtesy of Mom's Apple Pies)