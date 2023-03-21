Six issues | One Great Price

Sonoma Home, Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Wine Country

Peek Inside Vintage Petaluma Home Listed for $849,000

The two-bedroom, one-bath bungalow is located in Petaluma's historic Oakhill Brewster neighborhood.

A 1930s home in Petaluma’s historic Oakhill Brewster neighborhood has hit the market for $849,000.

The two-bedroom, one-bath bungalow at 591 Kent St. features signature design elements of the early 1900s — arched doorways, original oak floors, rubbed bronze fixtures. Walls in warm hues and pared down styling create a sense of spaciousness in the 1,017-square-foot dwelling. The simplicity allows the architectural details to shine, while modern light fixtures accentuate the vintage backdrop. 

A detached office space features reclaimed barn-wood floors, custom cabinets and a Murphy bed. The surrounding yard has pavers, Meyer lemon trees, olive trees, a front arbor and a new backyard fence. Click through the above gallery for a peek inside the home. 

For more information, contact listing agent Rob Sullivan with Vanguard Properties, 707-772-9171, 591kent.com

