Artistic Modern Estate on Sonoma Mountain Listed for $6.9 Million

Perched on a 56-acre lot on Sonoma Mountain, this modern estate resembles a piece of functional art. Designed by Santa Rosa architect Robert Zinkhan, it features rounded corners, earthy hues that blend into the hillside and a playful mix of geometric patterns.

The 5,500-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath home is currently listed for $6,900,000. The property could serve as a working farm, recreational area or equestrian facility – stables, a cottage and a dock on the pond are already in place.

The rounded shape of the main building is repeated throughout the home, from a custom-made, formal table to a curved 13-foot credenza, a circular driveway and swirl detailing on the front door.

More artistic design elements can be found throughout the home. The main bedroom has built-in cabinetry with graceful crane-like brass lighting fixtures. The library offers a handsome grid of shelving and a rolling ladder. There’s a meditation room and natural stone bathrooms. More tranquility-inducing elements are found in the yard’s modern fountains and pool area. Artfully placed large succulents and agave plants, along with manzanita and oak trees, create lush patterns in the landscape.

Click through the above gallery for a peek inside the home.

For more information, contact listing agent Maurice Tegelaar, 707-484-8088, maurice.tegelaar@compass.com or Matt Sevenau, 707-934-5630, matt.sevenau@compass.com, with Compass Real Estate, compass.com