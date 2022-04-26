New Tapas Restaurant and Bar Coming to Downtown Santa Rosa

A new tapas restaurant and bar, Kancha, is slated to open in May at the former Fourth Street Social location in downtown Santa Rosa.

Restaurant veteran and owner Angel Cayllahua (Roka Akor, La Mar SF) has taken over the lounge-y space that launched as The Jade Room in 2019 but has struggled to find consistent clientele after fires, the pandemic and ongoing downtown malaise.

Now that diners (and drinkers) are heading out again in droves, Cayllahua plans an extensive selection of Champagne and other bubbly drinks from around the world, along with wine and beer to pair with Peruvian and Japanese small bites meant for sharing. Fresh oysters, seared scallops with passion fruit leche de tigre, crab cakes, ceviches, lomo saltado empanadas, octopus causa, charcuterie platters and a “very adult mac and cheese” with huancaina (a mild yellow chile and cheese sauce) are on the opening menu. Stay tuned for more opening details.

643 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, kanchasr.com