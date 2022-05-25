New Restaurant Replacing Beloved K&L Bistro in Sebastopol

An artist rendering of The Livery on Main, taking shape in Sebastopol. (Courtesy of The Livery)

Goldfinch restaurant will be the successor to the recently closed K&L Bistro, according to the owners of The Livery on Main, a forthcoming food hall, coworking and event space in downtown Sebastopol that is operated by the “public benefit corporation” Farm to Coast Collective, a subsidiary of local company The Beale Group.

Farm to Coast Collective purchased K&L Bistro from longtime owners Karen and Lucas Martin in March. The Martins opened their French bistro in 2007 and won a Michelin star the same year for their French staples, like onion soup, Steak au Poivre and Mussels Mariniere.

Despite the restaurant’s ongoing success, the Martins struggled to keep the doors open during the pandemic, often operating with minimal staff. After selling their restaurant, they announced that they plan to retire in Oregon.

Goldfinch will be headed by Nick Izzarelli, formerly with Stark Reality Restaurants and currently the food and beverage director at The Livery on Main.

“Wood-fired, locally sourced and sustainable fare” will be the focus at the new restaurant, which will offer “creative plant-based dishes with seafood and meats as sides,” as well as an “excellent selection of both new and old-world wines,” according to the website. A summer opening is anticipated.

Located at 119 S. Main St., the former K&L Bistro space is just a stone’s throw away from The Livery at 135 S. Main St., but not attached to the 22,000-square-foot multi-use space. The Livery’s food hall will include several micro-restaurants, including El Charro Negro, Taverna Lithi, Cozy Plum Kitchen and Village Bakery. The owners are hoping for a 2022 launch.