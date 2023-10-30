Modern Sonoma Estate with Private Lake Listed for $6.5 Million

A modern Tudor-inspired estate in the George Ranch neighborhood, just a few miles from the Sonoma Plaza, has hit the market for $6,500,000. The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home, which was built in 1984, recently underwent a full renovation. It is situated on 17 acres, which include riding trails, stables and a private lake.

The home at 2980 White Alder features top-of-the-line appliances and materials throughout but also traditional design elements, such as crown molding, paneled walls, bricks and turrets, which blend with a modern staircase, clean lines and high-contrast colors. The look is tranquil and sophisticated, with a black and white color scheme that is accented by the caramel warmth of furnishings, textiles and wood elements.

A pool and outdoor kitchen surround the home. Other amenities include a library and a separate apartment. Click through the above gallery for a peek inside the home.

For more information on this home at 2980 White Alder in Sonoma, contact listing agent Suzy Reily, 415-308-8040, 707-935-2288, suzy.reily@sothebys.realty with Sotheby’s International Realty – Wine Country – Sonoma Brokerage, 793 Broadway, Sonoma, sothebysrealty.com