Lovers of Thin and Crispy Pizza Have a New Go-To Spot in Santa Rosa

Spaghetti and marinara sauce from the Canevari’s pop-up at Third Street Aleworks. (Third Street Aleworks)

With the downtown Santa Rosa closure of La Vera in 2019 and Mary’s Pizza Shack this year, Fourth Street has been all but crustless. Thankfully, L’Oro Di Napoli has come to the rescue, throwing some seriously Italian pies.

Their Neopolitan-style pizzas have thin centers and signature charred crusts that need little more than a few toppings. We couldn’t get enough of the simple Margherita with San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, olive oil and basil ($20). The Caprese Salad ($13) was also impressive, with a hefty ball of creamy burrata, tomatoes and basil drizzled with olive oil.

The menu is still in development and is currently limited to pizzas and salads. Takeout was a little confusing, but at first blush, we’re hopeful about this new spot.

629 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-293-9540, lorodinapolisr.com

More local dining news

Canevari’s Deli, famous for its homemade ravioli and stuffed Italian sandwiches, has taken over the kitchens of Third Street Aleworks for a limited pop-up on Fridays and Saturdays.

Serving up crave-worthy checkered tablecloth favorites including meatball sliders, mushroom polenta, Italian cheesesteak, chicken Parmesan, spaghetti and their signature ravioli, the restaurant has become an in-the-know talker, only advertising the pop-up on Instagram.

In May, the popular downtown Santa Rosa brewery announced it was closing its kitchen to focus on opening a new production facility and converting its brewpub into a beer-only taproom.

Watch for Canevari’s future pop-up news at instagram.com/canevarisdeli.