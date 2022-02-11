Local Winery Helps Rescue Adorable Baby Owls, Watch the Video

In the 1990s, three acres of vines at Shafer Vineyards were removed to create a reservoir that captures rainwater. Advanced technology helps the winery save thousands of gallons of water annually. (Courtesy of Shafer Vineyards)

Sound up! You can view an hour of looped footage for six hours of wooly bliss on YouTube. (Courtesy of Shafer Vineyards)

Every spring, Shafer Vineyards makes hundreds of sheep happy by inviting them to mow down the cover crop. Their munching eliminates the need for any herbicides. (Courtesy of Shafer Vineyards)

“The Shafer property has been the site of grape growing since 1880. "We are simply the most current stewards of this property and this region,” said Doug Shafer, Shafer Vineyards president. “As such we want to care for this place so that many generations to come can work here and enjoy this site.” (Courtesy of Shafer Vineyards)

Shafer Vineyards has utilized hawk perches and owl nesting boxes for more than 30 years to encourage raptors to move in and control the population of gophers and moles that would otherwise chew up vine roots on the property. (Courtesy of Shafer Vineyards)

One of the great horned owls is about to take flight. (Courtesy of Shafer Vineyards)

Hoooo... wants to see an adorable pair of baby owls? Shafer Vineyards has released a four-part video series on the rescue and rehabilitation of a pair of baby great horned owls by Napa Wildlife Rescue. Follow the progress of these fierce fluff balls on Shafer Vineyards’ Facebook and Instagram . (Courtesy of Shafer Vineyards)

Remember those early days of shelter-in-place when we couldn’t get enough of animal livestreams?

One of our favorite pastimes in the spring of 2020 was watching a YouTube video called “Relax With Sheep.” Filmed at Shafer Vineyards, the video stars a herd of sheep grazing between the vines at the Napa winery estate. The video, which is six hours long, turned out to be a great distraction; the sheep’s baas served as a soothing ambient sound.

Judging by the sheep video’s 315,715 views and 263 comments, it was also a hit with others — The New York Times even wrote an article about it.

Now, two years into the pandemic, Shafer Vineyards just released another animal video with a high cuteness factor.

After months of filming and editing, the Napa winery recently posted a four-part video series on their Instagram and Facebook pages that follows the rescue and rehabilitation of two adorable baby owls. On Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, Shafer Vineyards debuted a seven-minute version of the video on their YouTube channel.

The two great horned owls were rescued by volunteers from the Napa Wildlife Rescue (NWR) last March after they fell from their nests. They were rehabilitated together and then spent time on a sanctuary at the Shafer Vineyards estate before their release. The sanctuary had been donated to the wildlife rescue in 2016.

“We had a four-acre parcel that would do NWR more good than it would ever do us,” said Doug Shafer, president of Shafer Vineyards. “We met with them and learned they could use it as a rehabilitation site. It was an easy decision to donate the land for that purpose.”

Shafer Vineyards and the Napa Wildlife Rescue formed a partnership and the vineyard sanctuary now serves as a temporary home for rescued animals before they are released back into the wild. The volunteers and staff at the Napa Wildlife Rescue work around the clock to rehabilitate orphaned and wounded wildlife. The video provides a behind-the-scenes look at the nonprofit and its work.

Like the sheep that graze the Shafer estate, owls and other birds of prey play an important role in the winery’s efforts to sustainably farm and manage its more than 200 acres of vineyards.

“Raptors such as owls and hawks have been our partners in sustainable farming since the 1980s,” said Shafer. “More than 30 years ago, we erected hawk perches and owl nesting boxes in our vineyards to encourage raptors to find a home here and control the population of gophers and moles that would chew up vine roots.”

NWR relies on the support of volunteers and donations to protect wildlife. Follow the organization’s work on Instagram and Facebook.