Legion Projects Gallery Is Bringing New Energy to Healdsburg’s Art Scene

Owner Sydney Pfaff of Healdsburg’s Legion Projects is bringing new energy to the town’s art scene with exhibits of works by emerging contemporary artists. “I don’t want to do what’s expected,” explains Pfaff, who says she’s excited to introduce fresh voices to the Sonoma community.

Pfaff, who worked as a fashion journalist before launching an art career in 2013, curates contemporary shows that rotate about every six weeks. The newly bright, streamlined gallery space, with a line of skylights uncovered during recent renovations and a huge mural on the wall outside, is tucked into a cluster of modern gray studios, north of the Healdsburg Plaza.

Pfaff has quickly plugged into the local scene, exhibiting the work of artist and educator Jessica Martin and collaborating with winemakers like Alice Warnecke Sutro of SUTRO Wine Co. and chefs like Ploypailin Sakornsin, formerly of SingleThread, for openings and events, which spill out onto a sunny, pea-gravel patio and adjacent greenbelt. On view through September 11 is Jellying, a solo show of “bold, abstract paintings in striking colors” by LA artist Dennis Foster.

Legion Projects, 711A Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Open Thursday- Saturday 12-3 and by appointment. legionsf.com