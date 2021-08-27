Acme Burger Opens in Santa Rosa

The Kratos with pesto sauce, mozzarella, fire-blistered cherry tomatoes, spicy Italian sausage, olives and figs, finished with fresh basil and balsamic glaze at Zimi Pizza at The Block in Petaluma. (Courtesy of Zimi Pizza)

The dearth of kitchen and dining room workers in Sonoma County is continuing to make life difficult for local restaurateurs. But somehow new restaurants continue to pop up all over the county. Here are some recent openings.

Now Open

Acme Burger, Santa Rosa: Dying for a fat burger on a squishy bun with all the fixings? The popular Cotati destination for tasty patties, fried chicken, rock cod and barbecue pulled pork in a bun has opened a second location in the former G & G Shopping Center at 1007 West College Ave. The menu is the same as at the original location. We highly recommend ordering the soup with truffle fries on the side.

Asahi Ramen and Izakaya, Healdsburg: The owners of the top-notch Asahi Sushi & Kitchen in the Healdsburg Plaza have expanded their offerings with a second location serving ramen and izakaya (Japanese bar snacks). The menu includes nibbles like shumai dumplings, gyoza (potstickers), tempura, fried potato croquettes, furikake French fries and karaage (Japanese fried chicken). The guiltiest of pleasures is the takoyaki: little fried balls of octopus slathered with mayo and topped with flakes of salty dashi. The ramen family is well represented with miso, shoyu, pork, kombu and vegetarian broths topped with pork char siu, seafood or vegetables. Larger entrees, including teriyaki and katsu, are also available. 1047 Vine St., Healdsburg, asahiramenandizakaya.com

Coming Soon

Zimi Pizza: Owner Dino Moniodis has announced a second location, in Rincon Valley, for his Petaluma-based wood-fired pizzeria. Moniodis said it will serve pizzas, calzones and desserts along with gyros and spanakopita. The pizzeria will replace Urban Pizza, which recently closed. Moniodis also recently said he’ll be opening a Greek restaurant, Taverna Lithi, in 2022 in Sebastopol’s forthcoming food hall, The Livery on Main.