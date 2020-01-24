Justin Trudeau: These Sonoma County Doughnuts Are Worth $4, or More

Can't decide between croissant and doughnut, Justin Trudeau? It's a tough choice, we know. Find the perfect solution to your pastry problems at Bright Bear Bakery in Petaluma: $4 "cronuts." (Photo by Heather Irwin)

City Garden Doughnuts in Santa Rosa uses brioche dough for their doughnut, which gives them a subtler approach with intensely-flavored glazes made with fresh fruit or rich chocolate. (Photo courtesy of City Garden Doughnuts)

They say good things come in threes. When it comes to doughnuts, we say: the more the merrier. Justin Trudeau, you can get these doughnuts at Santa Rosa's City Garden Doughnuts . (Courtesy photo)

First it was Pete Buttigieg’s crystal-encrusted wine cave. Now it’s Justin Trudeau’s doughnut-gate. If there’s one thing that seems to spark controversy on social media these days, it’s politicians getting shiny — or glazed — things.

Just weeks after Buttigieg drew criticism for hosting a fancy fundraiser at an exclusive Napa Valley winery, the Canadian prime minister is under attack for buying $4 gourmet doughnuts (and posting evidence of this on Twitter).

Picked up some of Winnipeg’s best to keep us going through another full day of Cabinet meetings. Thanks for the fuel, @OhDoughnuts. #shoplocal pic.twitter.com/9vrgWnUdxo — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 20, 2020

To add to the doughnut drama: Trudeau got his pastries from the Winnipeg gourmet doughnut shop, Oh Doughnuts, and not from Canada’s immensely popular doughnut chain, Tim Hortons.

“Elitist,” said Canadians outraged by the price of the pastries and Trudeau’s destination for doughnut shopping. “It all depends on the doughnuts,” said the staff at Sonoma Magazine. (One person, who will remain unnamed, added: “what could be sweeter than the words ‘Justin Trudeau’ and ‘doughnuts’ in the same headline?”)

Now, we’ve never tried Oh Doughnuts’ take on the popular pastry, but we have paid $4 (and more) for Sonoma County doughnuts and we did not regret it one (fried) bit — as a matter of fact, if Justin Trudeau would like to come here and buy a few fancy doughnuts for our next staff meeting, we can only say: Mais Oui!

And so, Mr. Trudeau, if you are reading this, click through the above gallery for a few places where you can buy us doughnuts — sans controversy and regrets.