12 Hidden Gems to Seek Out in Santa Rosa

Sonoma County boasts an abundance of acclaimed destinations that draw visitors from around the world. From bucolic vineyards to breathtaking coastal landscapes, from Michelin starred restaurants to five-star luxury resorts, the county and its many attractions are clearly on the tourist map.

But there is still so much more to discover in this region. Santa Rosa is a city replete with many of those charming local gems that are almost hiding in plain sight, from Mexican pastry shops to vintage clothing stores to Italian-American delis to cozy used bookstores. Here is a list of some of our favorite hidden gems in Santa Rosa.

Goguette

If you find yourself yearning to take a quick jaunt to Paris, a visit to French bakery Goguette might be the perfect excursion (no passport or transatlantic flight necessary). Entering the bakery, you are likely to be greeted with a “Bonjour” from the amiable staff as you peruse the cornucopia of freshly baked goods and French custard style ice creams and sorbets. Traditional baguettes and rounds are available Wednesday through Saturday and the bakery rotates its daily specials so that there is always something new to discover. Whether you are hankering for a hearty Miche, a Pain de Mie, Challah, Sablés cookies or a sweet Coup de Coeur, you just might find yourself humming the Marseillaise after a trip to Goguette.

Order online and pick up freshly baked breads 1:30 – 6 p.m. Wed – Sat. 59 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa, goguettebread.com

Bees N Blooms

Located just below Santa Rosa’s Taylor Mountain on Petaluma Hill Road, Bees N Blooms offers a graceful garden sanctuary and convenient retreat from the city center. Lose yourself in the natural tranquility of its lavender labyrinth made of 900 plants arranged in seven concentric circles. The farm is open to the public for everything from art courses to plant sales to tours. The lavender is in full bloom from mid-May to mid-July and that is when the farm’s “Lavender Daze” begin. Starting May 18 and running through July 14, the farm grounds are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Reservation and admission required for Lavender Daze.

3883 Petaluma Hill Road, Santa Rosa, 707-293-8293, beesnblooms.com.

Canevari’s

Established in 1929, Canevari’s Deli and ravioli factory has been ushering in a delicious Renaissance while staying connected to its century-old roots in the region. The Italian-American deli, which was recently remodeled, continues to serve the mouthwatering classics that keep hungry diners coming back for more. Among some of those tried and true favorites are the BBQ Tri Tip sandwich, the Spicy Pulled Pork sandwich, Meatball Sub, the Italian Sub, and the House Special Lasagna. The famous ravioli meal kits for pick up give you everything you need to quickly prepare an easy and delicious meal at home with your family. Canevari’s also sells speciality items such as tins of Amaretti, jars of olives, and dry pasta.

695 Lewis Road, Santa Rosa. 707-545-6941, canevarisdeli.com

Jeremiah’s Photo Corner

A veritable photographer’s paradise, Jeremiah’s Photo Corner aims to be a one-stop shop for all of your camera dreams. Carrying a variety of film cameras, film, and photography and printing paraphernalia, the shop also has a camera repair and film processing drop off and pick up service. If you’d like to sit for a vintage portrait, you can book an appointment with Jeremiah Flynn Tintype Photography, which is located on the premises.

441 Sebastopol Ave., Santa Rosa. 707-544-4800, jeremiahsphotocorner.com; jeremiahflynn.com/the-tintype-process

Criminal Baking Co. and Noshery

It’s not a crime to enjoy delicious baked goods, but if it were, Criminal Baking might turn us all into outlaws. In addition to its tasty cookies, cakes, pastries, cupcakes, handpies and other baked goods, the Bakery Cafe serves an assortment of savory menu items such as its Sinful Sandos—The Bacon Bandit, the Al Capig, the Garden Thief—all served on locally made English muffins. But if you don’t want to get caught with your hand in the cookie jar, you can also order from their online bakery.

808 Donahue St., Santa Rosa. 707-888-3546, criminalbaking.com

Treehorn Books

Though certainly not a secret for discerning local bibliophiles, this classic used book store is a literary and cultural oasis in our digital age. Treehorn Books was founded by two Sonoma State graduates in 1979 and features a seemingly infinite collection of literature and nonfiction books, including rare antiquarian books and works that are out-of-print or signed by the author. If you like to read good books, you’ll feel at home in this book lover’s haven.

625 Fourth St, Santa Rosa. 707-596-3845, treehorn.com

Tía María

There is nothing quite like the joy of enjoying a delicious pastry with your coffee. Mexican panaderia y pasteleria Tía María, owned by Costeaux Bakery, serves a delectable array of pastries, cakes and breads that are sure to fill you with true alegría. Located in the Roseland neighborhood, just a couple of minutes drive from Railroad Square, Tía María is known for its tasty conchas, a Mexican sweet bread, and it also serves Bella Rosa Coffee, bolillos, sandwiches, churros and much more.

44 Sebastopol Ave., Santa Rosa. 707-540-9864, tiamaria.world

Brew Coffee and Beer House

If you are a coffee aficionado or a beer enthusiast, Brew is just the spot for you. Whether you choose an espresso or one of the establishment’s many other coffee drinks, a stop at Brew is bound to get your day off on the right note. And when you are ready to unwind later on, Brew serves twelve rotating taps of craft beer and cider as well as wine on tap. An appetizing array of food to accompany your beverage of choice is also available for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as pastries and baked goods from Village Bakery and Grateful Bagel. This welcoming space also hosts regular open mic and trivia nights, as well as drag bingo and “brew-vie” nights with film screenings and movie snacks.

555 Healdsburg Ave., Santa Rosa. 707-303-7372, brewcoffeeandbeer.com

Hot Couture Vintage Fashion

Vintage fashion is all the rage. And with its copious and well-curated inventory of vintage clothing, Hot Couture is definitely in style. Located near Railroad Square, the store specializes in costume rentals and vintage garments that are sure to make you the belle of the ball. In business for nearly half a century, owner Marta Koehne and her staff are friendly, knowledgeable and know how to help customers find just the right apparel for any occasion.

101 Third Street, Santa Rosa. 707-528-7247, hotcouturevintage.com

Café Frida Gallery

In the heart of Santa Rosa’s artsy SOFA district, Café Frida Gallery offers a menu inspired by French and Mexican culinary traditions. Founders Mamadou Diouf and Mario Uribe wanted the restaurant to be an “artist hangout” and Café Frida Gallery features the work of Sonoma County artists in its welcoming space. On weekends, there is live music and dancing to the beat of diverse musical genres, from salsa to jazz to R&B.

300 South A St., Santa Rosa. 707-308-4344, cafefridagallery.com

Taqueria Molcajetes

This local Mexican restaurant serves authentic food with roots in the culinary traditions of Guadalajara and Michoacan. It’s a gem that is not so hidden anymore, after being featured on Guy Fieri’s television show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. This local taqueria is known for its namesake, the restaurant’s sizzling molcajetes.

1195 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-544-8280.

Cast Away Yarn

It might be easy to get lost amid the wide selection of materials and supplies housed in Cast Away Yarn Shop. That is if the store weren’t so artfully laid out with everything you might need for weaving, felting and knitting to your heart’s content. For those who are already masters of the craft, the store is sure to feel like a paradise. For those who are still beginners, Cast Away Yarn Shop might just give you the inspiration to tackle that crafting project of your wildest dreams.

100 Fourth Street (entrance on Wilson), Santa Rosa, 707-546-9276, castawayyarnshop.com

Did we miss one of your favorite “secret” Santa Rosa spots? Send us an email with all the details.