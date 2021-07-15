Healdsburg Restaurant Wins Wine Spectator’s Grand Award

An open kitchen design allows the guest to watch the creation of their meal at Single Thread Farms Restaurant in Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Single Thread restaurant in Healdsburg is the first Sonoma County restaurant to win the prestigious Grand Award for its wine program. (Courtesy of Single Thread)

Single Thread, a 3-Michelin star restaurant in Healdsburg, has won Wine Spectator Magazine’s Grand Award for its 2,600-bottle wine list (with a cellar holding 10,600 bottles).

This is the highest award given to restaurants that “show an uncompromising, passionate devotion to the quality of their wine programs.“ It’s an elite group, with only 97 winners in the world, among them Eleven Madison Park, The French Laundry, Le Taillevent in Paris, Spago Beverly Hills and The American Hotel in Sag Harbor, New York, which has been on the list since its inception in 1981.

“This has been a dream of mine, to be able to curate a Grand Award-winning list,” Wine Director Rusty Rastello told Wine Spectator. “We are truly honored and humbled to be the first Grand Award list in the bustling wine community of Sonoma County.“

Rastello’s team of sommeliers at Single Thread includes Alexandria Sarovich, Christopher McFall, Jonny Bar, Spencer Chaffey and Kelly Eckel.

The 2021 Grand Award winners include New Orleans’ Brennan’s and Le Bernardin in New York. More details about the Healdsburg restaurant owned by Kyle and Katina Connaughton at singlethreadfarms.com.