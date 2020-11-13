Sonoma County Artisans Nominated for Good Food Awards

Little Apple Treats, Apple Balsamic Vinegar. Little Apple Treats have been Good Food Award regulars for years. Photo: Little Apple Treats

Seismic Brewing Company , Alluvium California Pilsner, Tremor California Light Lager and Magnetic Midnight California Black Lager: Seismic Brewing gets tapped with a trio of beers including their hearty black lager, quaffable pilsner and light lagers. Photo: Seismic Brewing.

Spirit Works Distillery, Four Grain Straight Bourbon and Barrel Gin: This Sebastopol distillery's grain-to-glass philosophy and craft spirits include their golden barrel-aged gin and blended whiskey. Photo: Spirit Works .

Wine Forest, True Wild Rice and Forest Farro: A finalist in the Grains category. Owner Connie Green has been foraging in the Wine Country wilds for years, and her packaged products reflect her keen passion for wild foods packed with flavor. Photo: Wineforest Wild Foods.

Young & Yonder Spirits, Y/Y Classic Vodka and Y/Y Bourbon: We love watching the evolution of this craft distillery based in Healdsburg. Owned by Josh and Sarah Opatz, their H.O.B.S Gin is a seriously hot commodity at local craft cocktail spots, made with Russian River water and a number of local botanicals. But GFA tasters called out their classic vodka and bourbon as best bets. Photo: Young & Yonder.

Tomales Farmstead Creamery's Atika : A hard, washed rind, aged goat and sheep's milk cheese. "Atika, named for the Miwok word for "two," blends farmstead goat and sheep milk into a firm wheel that boasts a beautiful, natural, brushed rind. The flavor profile is gentle, with flavors of nuts and grass, and a richness from the sheep's milk." Photo courtesy of Good Eggs.

Top Sonoma, Napa and Marin artisans have been nominated by the Good Food Awards as finalists from among nearly 2,000 cheesemakers, brewers, charcuterists, jam-makers and gourmet food producers throughout the United States.

Seismic Brewing, Bellwether Farms, Ethic Ciders and Cowgirl Creamery were among the nominees this year. Tasting panels select small-batch, sustainable and locally-made products from Maine to California each year to showcase. Though California and New York have long dominated the awards, more and more states are being represented for their outstanding regional food products including North Carolina, Utah, Nebraska and Ohio.

Good Food Award Winners will be announced on Friday, January 22, 2021 in a virtual Awards Ceremony broadcast across the country that offers a behind-the-scenes look inside kitchens and farms. A limited number of special edition Celebration Boxes featuring Award Winning treats and a limited-edition cookbook are available for pre-order.