Sonoma County Artisans Nominated for Good Food Awards

Top Sonoma, Napa and Marin artisans have been nominated by the Good Food Awards as finalists from among nearly 2,000 cheesemakers, brewers, charcuterists, jam-makers and gourmet food producers throughout the United States.
Seismic Brewing, Bellwether Farms, Ethic Ciders and Cowgirl Creamery were among the nominees this year. Tasting panels select small-batch, sustainable and locally-made products from Maine to California each year to showcase. Though California and New York have long dominated the awards, more and more states are being represented for their outstanding regional food products including North Carolina, Utah, Nebraska and Ohio.
Good Food Award Winners will be announced on Friday, January 22, 2021 in a virtual Awards Ceremony broadcast across the country that offers a behind-the-scenes look inside kitchens and farms. A limited number of special edition Celebration Boxes featuring Award Winning treats and a limited-edition cookbook are available for pre-order.