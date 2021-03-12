Get Tasty Sandwiches From New Sebastopol Pop-Up

When Dungeness crab season rolls around, we’re game for every kind we can get our hands on. Most recently we found the Crabby Boi ($21) at the Subhuman Sandwich Shop pop-up at Jam’s Joy Bungalow in Sebastopol. It’s a mess of sweet picked crab with just a hint of sesame oil (who knew that was such a great match?), earthy pea shoots and a light grapefruit turmeric vinaigrette on a toasted potato roll.

Expensive? Yes. But worth it. Like August tomatoes or June strawberries, it’s a once-a-year treat worth seeking out.

Our other favorite at Subhuman is the slightly intimidating missile of a sub, the Chicken Parm Vodka Bomb ($16), with a crisp breaded cutlet, creamy vodka sauce, creamy burrata oozing from the bun and spicy arugula.

This week’s inaugural event sold out quickly, but watch for more sightings on Instagram at @subhumansandwichshop or Jams Joy Bungalow on Facebook.

More dining news

Congrats to Chef Liza Hinman of Spinster Sisters for inclusion in “A Place At The Table,” a stunning (and free) virtual cookbook from fellows of the James Beard Foundation’s Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Program. Download it at jamesbeard.org/blog/a-place-at-the-table. Hinman’s recipe for asparagus salad with whipped ricotta and pistachio vinaigrette had us drooling for this lovely seasonal salad. Hopefully when the restaurant reopens we’ll be able to taste it in person.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.