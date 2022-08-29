Friday Night Pizza Party in Cazadero Is Sonoma’s Best Kept Secret

Owner, Mark Weiss wears an apron with the logo for Raymond's, during community pizza night with live music at Raymond's Bakery, in Cazadero, Calif., on Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)

Every Friday evening, the tiny town of Cazadero comes alive with the smell of fresh garlic and sourdough pizzas. As a live band settles in for the opening notes of sound check, people gather on the deck under the redwoods at Raymond’s Bakery for a night of music, good food, and catching up with their neighbors.

“People who are visiting will often ask, ‘Is this a private event?’ And I’ll say, ‘Oh no, it’s just Friday night in Cazadero,’” says bakery owner and pizzaiolo Mark Weiss.

What’s the magic here? Maybe it’s the hand-pinched garlic fennel sausage Weiss imports from Chicago for his Kitchen Sink pizzas. Or the excuse to dance and drink local Wild Hog wine. Or maybe it’s simply the need for a sense of community.

“One thing that surprises me every Friday is that the magic keeps happening, and people keep showing up. It always reminds me of that movie ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ with Reese Witherspoon,” Weiss says. “It just feels like what you think a community gathering should be.”

Friday nights through October. Best to order pizzas ahead by phone or online. Raymond’s Bakery, 5400 Cazadero Highway, Cazadero. 707-632-5335, elimgrove.com/raymonds-bakery