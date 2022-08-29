Six issues | One Great Price

Friday Night Pizza Party in Cazadero Is Sonoma’s Best Kept Secret

Every Friday evening, the tiny town of Cazadero comes alive with the smell of fresh garlic and sourdough pizzas.

Every Friday evening, the tiny town of Cazadero comes alive with the smell of fresh garlic and sourdough pizzas. As a live band settles in for the opening notes of sound check, people gather on the deck under the redwoods at Raymond’s Bakery for a night of music, good food, and catching up with their neighbors.

“People who are visiting will often ask, ‘Is this a private event?’ And I’ll say, ‘Oh no, it’s just Friday night in Cazadero,’” says bakery owner and pizzaiolo Mark Weiss.

Owner, Mark Weiss, and his daughter who works at the bakery, Ella Weiss, 17, hold one of their pizzas, during community pizza night with live music at Raymond’s Bakery in Cazadero. (Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
Willie Perez, of Cazador, plays music with his band, during community pizza night with live music at Raymond’s Bakery in Cazadero. (Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)

What’s the magic here? Maybe it’s the hand-pinched garlic fennel sausage Weiss imports from Chicago for his Kitchen Sink pizzas. Or the excuse to dance and drink local Wild Hog wine. Or maybe it’s simply the need for a sense of community.

“One thing that surprises me every Friday is that the magic keeps happening, and people keep showing up. It always reminds me of that movie ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ with Reese Witherspoon,” Weiss says. “It just feels like what you think a community gathering should be.”

Friday nights through October. Best to order pizzas ahead by phone or online. Raymond’s Bakery, 5400 Cazadero Highway, Cazadero. 707-632-5335, elimgrove.com/raymonds-bakery

