Foodie’s Guide to BottleRock 2022

Asking a vendor whether the poutine fries at a music festival are “authentic” would be ridiculous anywhere but Napa’s BottleRock, the annual music, wine and food festival that features top Wine Country restaurants and Michelin-starred chefs in its culinary lineup.

Quelle surprise, the classic poutine with beef gravy, chewy cheese curds, green onions and crispy fries were on point. Maybe not as extraordinary as the pastrami smothered fries from three-Michelin star chef Christopher Kostow of Loveski Deli and the Restaurant at Meadowood, but delightful nonetheless.

Though it’s only been nine months since the 2021 BottleRock last September — delayed after cancellation in May 2020 and 2021, crowds have returned to hear Metallica, Pink!, and KYGO along with more than 67 food vendors, down slightly from 75 last year. More than just cold hot dogs and flat beer, BottleRock’s lineup includes gourmet doughnuts, paella, lobster rolls and oysters along with craft cocktails, beer and local wines.

Gotta Try…

Black Piglet Back BLT, $19: Crisp, toasted bread with ripe tomatoes, lettuce and garlic aioli that will bring you to your knees. The bacon is from John Stewart and Duskie Estes’ Black Pig Meat..Food Truck Area

Ramen Burger, Nombe, $18: A “bun” of fried ramen noodles with a 50/50 Kobe beef and pork belly patty, slathered in miso sauce with blue cheese and buttered shiitakes. A little greenery includes arugula in wasabi aioli, tomato and cucumber pickles. My new favorite. Add a sushi “burrito” with spicy tuna and rice rolled into a seaweed wrap. Near the Williams-Sonoma Culinary Stage.

Chi Chi Cocktail, $17: The most fun part of this secret cocktail lounge is the secret entrance disguised as a portable potty. Look for the orange doors, and you’re on the trail of this speakeasy with a live DJ and Monkey Shoulder’s Scotch whisky. The Chi Chi cocktail is mixed with whisky, pineapple, hibiscus and absolutely nothing else you’d find in a mobile loo. Near the Allianz Stage.

Salt and Vinegar Chips with Caviar Onion Dip, Charlie’s, $15: This forthcoming Napa restaurant has salty homemade vinegar chips with onion dip studded with caviar. Pre-mixing the caviar into the dip was a bit of a letdown, but for $15, we were satisfied. VIP.

Loveski Deli Loaded Fries, $18: Though Chef Chris Kostow was sequestered behind the VIP gates last year, the rest of us General Admission folks can now try his crinkle-cut fries with gooey white cheese sauce, pickled carrots and pastrami. Culinary Garden.

Root beer float, Mariapilar, $8: It’s the float of creamy ice cream that makes this drink an after-rocking cool down. Culinary Garden.

Classic Poutine, Poutine Brothers, $14: You know the drill. Crispy fries, salty beef gravy and cheese curds. Craveable and a perfect foil to those $18 craft beers. Culinary Garden.

Peanut Tofu Nachos at Azalina’s Malaysian, $9: A stomach-filling deal with braised tofu, pickled vegetables and a sweet-spicy peanut sauce atop ballpark tortilla chips. Culinary Garden.

Gerard’s Paella, $20: Heavenly saffron rice, vegetables and a topper of chicken and shrimp made in a giant paella pan. A festival staple. Hearty. Culinary Garden and VIP.

Glazed Pork Belly Skewers, $18: The presentation of a giant hunk of pork belly on a skewer was more thrilling than the bland taste and chewy texture, but still a fun festival bite. VIP.