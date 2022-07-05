Flower Farmer Hedda Brorstrom’s 6 Favorite Sonoma Spots

Crab mac and cheese at the Holly and Tali Show at The Casino Bar & Grill in Bodega. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Braised chicken thighs with vegetables at The Holly and Tali Show at The Casino Bar and Grill in Bodega. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Salad with shrimp at The Holly and Tali Show at The Casino Bar and Grill in Bodega. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Jode Rubin prepares bacon for a spinach salad in preparation for a dinner crowd at Casino Bar and Grill in Bodega, May 12, 2014. Rubin is known for her soups but also cooks dinners and breakfasts at the grill. (Crista Jeremiason / The Press Democrat)

Casino Bar and Gril l (not an actual casino) is the de-facto town hall in the tiny town of Bodega.

Hidden Forest has been hybridizing their own Rhododendrons since the '70s. Some of their 300 varieties are extremely rare and are exclusive to the garden. (Photo by Karen Kizer)

Hidden Forest Nursery has rare rhododendrons and azaleas along with a grove of ancient dawn redwoods. (Photo by Karen Kizer)

Garden manager Doug Gosling was one of the original members of the Sowing Circle intentional community who bought the Occidental Arts and Ecology Center near Occidental in 1994. (Photo by John Burgess)

The Occidental Arts and Ecology Center has medicinal, edible and habitat plants and hard-to-find gallon starts. (Photo by Karen Kizer)

A selection of breads from Nightingale Breads in Forestville. (Courtesy of Nightingale Breads)

Hinterland has edgy novelties and an adjacent art gallery called Neon Raspberry that “questions perspectives.” (Photo by Chelsea Kurnick)

Hinterland in Occidental has edgy novelties, often made using screen printing techniques. (Photo by Chelsea Kurnick)

Hinterland opened in summer of 2016 in an art gallery called Neon Raspberry Art House. (Photo by Karen Kizer)

Hedda Brorstrom's Full Bloom Flower Farm has bouquets to go, plus arrangements for events and a flower CSA. (Photo by Dawn Heumann)

Full Bloom Flower Farm’s Hedda Brorstrom nurtures flowers from seedling to vase. Her chemical- free farming mission necessitates a hyper seasonality, and her lush, organically-styled arrangements are full of thrilling texture and rhythm.

Brorstrom grew up in west county — her 1-acre farm stands on the site of her parents’ onetime worm-bait farm. She went on to study agroecology at UC Berkeley, focusing on the politics of the slow food movement, and fell in love with flowers as an apprentice farmer in Santa Cruz.

“There’s no better way to show that you love someone,” she says. “It’s such soulful and important work to have beauty in the world.” She sees each bouquet as a snapshot of time and season: Hearty zinnias, sunflowers, marigolds and roses are the workhorses of her summer bouquets.

The limits of farming in-season only, she says, offers plenty of creative direction: “We end up using our really unique perennials like honeysuckle, clematis and hellebores.”

Here are a few more of Brorstrom’s favorites, from the flower world and beyond.

Hinterland: Edgy novelties and an adjacent art gallery called Neon Raspberry that “questions perspectives.” 3605 Main St., Occidental, 415-314-8001, neonraspberry.com

Nightingale Breads: Wood-fired French baguettes offer “just the right amount of crispness.” 6665 Front St., Forestville, 707-887-8887, nightingalebreads.com

Full Bloom Flower Farm: Brorstrom’s farmstand has bouquets to go, plus arrangements for events and a flower CSA. 9516 Graton Road, Sebastopol, 707-591-6968, fullbloomflower.com