Doughnut Miss This Sweet Opening in Santa Rosa

Do mom a favor and get her a salted caramel chocolate old-fashioned doughnut from Johnny Doughnuts for Mother’s Day. Then go away and leave her alone to enjoy it in peace. If she’s on the funky side, make it a Raspberry Bismark or brown butter glazed. Personally, I don’t think you can ever go wrong with sprinkles — basically, glitter for food.

That’s a long way of saying that Johnny Doughnuts opens Saturday, May 8 in Santa Rosa, replacing City Garden Doughnuts at 1200 Fourth Street, AND it’s a public service announcement to remind you that Sunday is Mother’s Day. You’re welcome.

