18 Best Dog-Friendly Wineries in Sonoma County

Pair your favorite things — vino and Fido — at these wineries.

One quick browse through Instagram or Facebook and one thing becomes clear: There are a lot of people who love wine and dogs (and their kids). Thankfully, if you visit Wine Country, you don’t have to choose between the two (or three).

Several Sonoma County wineries are now welcoming visitors to pair vino with Fido in ways which both dog-owners and dogs can appreciate: fine wine and artisan bites for “Mommy” and “Daddy,” and treats, vineyard sprints and bowls of water for the beloved pooch.

Click through the gallery above for the best wineries to bring your furry friend.

Julia Green and Maci Martell contributed to this article. 

