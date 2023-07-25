Craftsman-Style Home in Healdsburg Listed for $3.2 Million

The design world may have gone mad for sleek contemporary properties, but there is still a lot of charm to a historic home.

Healdsburg’s Matheson Street is one of several locations in Sonoma County that offer those interested in a historic home some inspiration. The neighborhood also has some newly constructed homes that have been designed in traditional styles to blend seamlessly with the surrounding historic properties.

One such home, located at 576 Matheson St., is now listed for sale with an asking price of $3,200,000. The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home was built in 2009 in craftsman style. It includes an auxiliary dwelling over the two-car garage.

The home, which has two levels, features charming design details typical of craftsman homes built in the early part of the 20th century, including a front porch, tapered columns and a gabled roof. Inside, there is built-in shelving in warm woods.

Amenities include a two-way fireplace shared between the living and dining rooms, three en-suite bathrooms, an outdoor fireplace and different levels of paved yard surrounded by mature gardens. The second unit has a kitchen, bedroom and full bathroom.

Click through the above gallery for a peek inside the home at 576 Matheson St.

For more information on this property, contact listing agents Robin Gordon, 707-291-7952, Cheryl Gordon, 707-484-9009, Caroline Johnson, 707-486-9923, The Agency, theagencyRE.com, 576mathesonstreet.com