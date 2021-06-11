Children’s Book Inspires New Ice Cream Flavor at Noble Folk

Ryeson Bull with his Blueberry Cheesecake ice cream celebrating Randall the spider, a book he penned with his mom, Shana. (Photo: Shana Bull)

Aspider with his own ice cream? It’s true.

Every weekend in June, Noble Folk Ice Cream and Pie Bar will feature an extra-special ice cream honoring 5-year-old author Ryeson Bull’s eight-legged surfing friend Randall, hero of the recently penned “Randall The Blue Spider Goes Surfing.”

Ryeson wrote this easy-reader book with his mom, local social media marketer and food, wine and lifestyle writer Shana Bull. The charming seaside adventure helps kids (and bugs) overcome their fears with simple coping mechanisms and plenty of fun. Ryeson, who was born with cystic fibrosis, has a fondness for beach trips, where he was inspired to invent Randall and his friends. Cystic fibrosis is a progressive disease that affects the lungs and pancreas and has no cure.

Check out this special ice cream flavor in downtown Santa Rosa at 539 Fourth St. or the Healdsburg location at 116 Matheson St.

More dining news

Best of Burma Closes: Bad news for everyone who fell in love with the tea leaf salad at this downtown Santa Rosa restaurant. The restaurant has officially closed, leaving the cavernous spot on Seventh Street waiting for a new owner. The former nightclub has long struggled to find a perfect occupant, even more so as daytime workers abandoned downtown during the pandemic.

Nothing Bundt Cakes opening: The classic hole-in-the-middle cake of our moms and grandmothers is making a comeback. Turning out 10 different flavors of the buttery soft dessert, the nationwide chain has found a fanatic following in the Bay Area. A Santa Rosa location will open on June 14 with sizes for everyone, from bite-size Bundtinis to double-decker cakes and their signature cream cheese and butter frosting. 266 Coddingtown Center, open daily. For more details, go to nothingbundtcakes.com.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.