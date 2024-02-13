BottleRock Napa Valley Announces Food and Drink Lineup

BottleRock Napa Valley (May 24-26) has announced this year’s delicious lineup of chefs and restaurants. Whether you’re scarfing pizza with Pearl Jam, barbecue with Queens of the Stone Age or hot dogs with Megan Thee Stallion, you’ll be jamming with some of the best festival food in the country.

The three-day music extravaganza, now in its 11th year, has always been known for its gourmet food stalls, wine tents, craft beer, and, oh yeah, some top-notch artists and bands, including Stevie Nicks, St. Vincent, Ed Sheeran, and many others dominating the stages this year.

Though the much-anticipated food celebrity lineup for the Williams-Sonoma Culinary Stage is yet to be announced, we’ve got the scoop on what’s on the food playlist.

Restaurant newcomers

Chispa: A. tequila-centric bar in downtown Napa.

Slanted Door: Chef Charles Phan’s groundbreaking Vietnamese restaurant.

Lao Table: Laotian cuisine from San Francisco.

La Calenda: Inspired Mexican cuisine backed by chef Thomas Keller.

Kitchen Door: Chef Todd Humphries’ globally inspired Napa eatery.

Pizzeria Delfina: Award-winning woodfired pizza.

Otra: Chef-led Mexican food from San Francisco’s Lower Haight.

New England Lobster & Crab Shack: Destination-worthy crab and lobster sandos from Burlingame.

How You Mac’N: Napa food truck featuring — you guessed it — mac and cheese.

Only two Sonoma County food purveyors are on this year’s list: Gerard’s and Mariapilar ice cream.

Also on the roster: Mustards Grill, Morimoto Asia, La Toque, PRESS Restaurant, Oenotri, Morimoto Napa, Moro, Goose & Gander, Torc, Tarla Mediterranean Grill, Compline Restaurant, Oakville Grocery, Boon Fly Café, Charlie’s, The Q Restaurant & Bar, Zuzu, Bounty Hunter Smokin’ BBQ, Ristorante Allegria, Osha Thai, Stateline Road Smokehouse, Di Filippo Wood-Fired Pizza, Imagination on Fire, Ox & the Fox, Empress M, Taqueria Rosita, NapaSport SteakHouse, Frankie’s Deli, Villa Corona, JAX While Mule Diner, Croccante Artisan Pizza, El Porteño Empanadas, Monday Bakery, Mo’s Hot Dogs, Phat Salads & Wraps, The Original Burgerdog, Napa Yard, The Chairman, Drewski’s Hot Rod Kitchen, Cluck Me Fried Chicken, Cooked by Gio, Gerard’s Paella and Nash & Proper.

Wineries that will be pouring at the festival include Caymus Vineyards, The Duckhorn Portfolio, Miner Family Winery, Cardinale, Shafer Vineyards, Schramsberg Vineyards, Blackbird Vineyards, Silverado Vineyards, Emmolo Wines, Frias Family Vineyard, Sinegal Estate, Mumm Napa, Robledo Family Winery, Lang & Reed, Vintner’s Diary, Mathiasson Wines, Art House Wine and presenting sponsor JaM Cellars.

More details at bottlerocknapavalley.com