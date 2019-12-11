Best Sonoma Wineries to Visit This Holiday Season

Slide 1 of 12 Anaba Wines, Sonoma: The winds that sweep over the Carneros region are called anabatic winds, so the Sweazey family chose Anaba as the name for its winery when it was founded here in 2006. The family recently unveiled the inviting new Vintners House, an elegant structure that offers views over estate vineyards and distant hills. The “Vintners House” seated tasting is a flight of five wines ($25), offered inside or outside in the garden courtyard, weather permitting. The premier tasting is a six-wine seated flight of single-vineyard wines, along with food bites ($35, reservations recommended). Two “Grand Cru” tastings are also offered, with flights of all-white or all-red, small-lot wines paired with light snacks ($55 to $65, reservations required). 60 Bonneau Road, Sonoma, 707-996-4188, anabawines.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 2 of 12 Bacigalupi Vineyards, Healdsburg: The force of winegrowing history is strong at Bacigalupi, going back to 1956, when Charles and Helen Bacigalupi bought property here and planted Chardonnay and Pinot Noir vineyards. By the 1970s, Bacigalupi wine grapes were so revered they comprised 40% of the fruit used in the 1973 Napa Valley Chardonnay from Chateau Montelena, which won fame at the 1976 Paris tasting. In addition to Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, the small production winery bottles Petite Sirah, Zinfandel, sparkling wine, and port. Enjoy five wines for $25; a private seated tasting is $35 (reservations required). 4353 Westside Road, Healdsburg, 707-473-0115, bacigalupivineyards.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 3 of 12 Banshee Wines, Healdsburg: This label was born in a bar in San Francisco, and the first vintage was eight barrels of Pinot Noir made from Sonoma Coast grapes. Today, Banshee welcomes tasters to its lounge in downtown Healdsburg, and its signature varietal is still Pinot. Sauvignon Blanc and Carignane are also produced. Grapes for its Chardonnays and a red blend called Mordecai come from several vineyards in Sonoma and Mendocino counties. Tasting flights are offered from $20 to $30, with food prepared by the Jimtown Store available for purchase. 325 Center St., Healdsburg, 707-395-0915, bansheewines.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 4 of 12 Coursey Graves, Healdsburg: The winery and many of the grapes it sources are located on Bennett Mountain overlooking Sonoma, at an average of 1,000 feet above sea level. The tasting room can be found in Healdsburg, offering a seated flight with a cheese board ($35, reservations recommended), or wine only for walk-ins ($25). Owner John Graves and winemaker Cabell Coursey produce several varietals, including a Sonoma Coast Chardonnay, a Cabernet Sauvignon from grapes grown on Howell Mountain, a Cabernet-Merlot blend, and a Syrah. 113 Mill St., Healdsburg, 707-867-1888, courseygraves.com.

Slide 5 of 12 Emeritus Vineyards, Sebastopol: The specialty at Emeritus is estate- grown Pinot Noir, with most of the fruit grown in the Green Valley AVA. The pedigree behind this label goes back 20 years, when Brice Cutrer Jones purchased a 115-acre parcel north of Sebastopol and on both sides of the highway. Tastings begin at $25 (walk-ins welcome); a tour and tasting is $40 (reservations recommended); and a library tasting offered twice daily Thursday through Monday is $55. The Wesley’s Reserve Pinot, named for Brice’s father, has dark berry flavors and sweet spice aromas. 2500 Gravenstein Highway N., Sebastopol, 707-823-9463, emeritusvineyards.com.

Slide 6 of 12 Hirsch Vineyards, Healdsburg: Hirsch’s vineyards are on the remote fringe of Sonoma’s coast near Fort Ross, but the tasting room is in Healdsburg. Tastings are by appointment only at this producer of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, whose grapes come from the cool-weather climates west of Cazadero at an elevation of nearly 1,500 feet. Two tasting options are available: $35 for a one-hour communal table tasting, or $50 to $65 for a private tasting (offered twice daily) that includes Andante Dairy cheeses. 57 Front St., Healdsburg, 707-723-7133, hirschvineyards.com. (Charlie Gesell)

Slide 7 of 12 J. Cage Cellars, Santa Rosa: The winery is named for owner Roger Beery’s great-grandfather, a Texas outdoorsman and master builder. Roger and his wife, Donna, originally hail from the Lone Star state but moved to Sonoma to pursue their wine dreams alongside son Conch and daughter Whitney. Pinot Noir takes center stage, but the family also makes Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, and the Craftsman’s Blend, which combines Zinfandel, Sangiovese, and Petite Sirah. Fruit is sourced from Sonoma County, including the Petaluma Gap and Sonoma Mountain AVAs. A wine-andcharcuterie board pairing is $35 (by appointment only). 6705 Cristo Lane, Santa Rosa, 707-318-6323, jcage.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 8 of 12 Joseph Jewell Wines, Forestville: The name is a fusion of Micah Joseph Wirth and Adrian Jewell Manspeaker, friends and winemakers who began their label in 2006. They source fruit for their Chardonnay and Pinot Noir from the Starscape property just down the road from the tasting room as well as other local vineyards. They also bottle Pinot Gris, Zinfandel, and rosé. Walk-ins are welcome, with two tasting flights to choose from ($15 to $25). A seated tasting is $25, and a food-and-wine pairing with house-cured meats and local cheeses from nearby Canneti Roadhouse Italiana is $35 (reservations required). For a luxury trip, try a helicopter ride over the vineyards (year-round, weather permitting). 6542 Front St., Forestville, 707-820-1621, josephjewell.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 9 of 12 Meadowcroft Wines, Sonoma: This tasting room has been renovated in recent months with the goal of bringing the outside in. A 10-foot interior green wall bursting with living plants has been added, along with new furnishings and comfortable seated groupings. Winemaker Tim Meadowcroft makes Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel, and Chardonnay. The basic wine tasting is a choice between two flights ($15 to $20, walk-ins welcome). The seated reserve tasting with cheese and light bites ($30), the Pinot tour and tasting ($40), and the blending seminar ($90) all require advance reservations. 23574 Arnold Drive (at Cornerstone Sonoma), Sonoma, 707-934-4090, meadowcroftwines.com.

Slide 10 of 12 Pezzi King Winery, Healdsburg: The owners of this winery, Ken and Diane Wilson, source Zinfandel grapes from vineyards in the Dry Creek, Rockpile, and Russian River Valley AVAs. Winemaker Chris Barrett w as born and raised in Sonoma and works his magic to produce award-winning Zins that are jammy and fruit-forward. The winery won two gold medals for its Zinfandels in the 2019 Press Democrat North Coast Wine Challenge. Pezzi King also bottles Chardonnay, Malbec, Petite Sirah, Cabernet Sauvignon, and the Three Kings red blend. Tastings are offered daily ($10) at the Hudson Street location, and a visit to the winery can be arranged in advance (call for details). 412 Hudson St., Healdsburg, 707-473-4310, pezziking.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 11 of 12 Ty Caton Vineyards, Kenwood: Most of the grapes for founder Ty Caton’s wines are grown in estate vineyards in the Moon Mountain AVA. The winery bottles several varietals and sources from 11 different vineyard blocks for its Cabernet Sauvignons. Tastings range from $20 to $30, with samples that may also include Merlot, Syrah, Petite Sirah, Petite Verdot, and Sauvignon Blanc. Don’t miss Tytanium, a proprietary red blend of six grapes. 8910 Sonoma Highway 12, Kenwood, 707-938-3224, tycaton.com.