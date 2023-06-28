13 Favorite Restaurants and Bars with Live Music in Sonoma County

For some summertime fun, pair some (mostly free) live music with excellent food and drinks.

By Maci Martell


Locally made craft beer and seasonal cuisine are already a perfect match. Throw in some live (mostly free) music, and you’re in store for a great night out.

From brewpubs and beer gardens to roadside diners and farmers markets, check out our list of over a dozen places in Sonoma County to eat local cuisine while listening to live music. Click through the above gallery for details.

Comments