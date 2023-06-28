13 Favorite Restaurants and Bars with Live Music in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 21 Brewsters Beer Garden: With fire pits, heat lamps and ample room for dancing, this open-air restaurant and beer garden is a great venue to enjoy free, weekly live music and Southern-style barbecue. Bands play from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, from 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. on Saturday and from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday. The family-friendly restaurant also has a kids play area and welcomes dogs on the outdoor patio. 229 Water St., Petaluma, 707-981-8330, brewstersbeergarden.com (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 21 Fried chicken sandwich with goat cheddar, romaine, garlic mayo, bacon, Della Fattoria bun at Brewster's Beer Garden in Petaluma. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 3 of 21 Brownie with vanilla ice cream at Brewsters Beer Garden in Petaluma. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 4 of 21 Lagunitas Brewing Co.: This local brewhouse has over a dozen house beers on tap and a simple menu of classic American cuisine, all best enjoyed outdoors while taking in the annual Live at Lagunitas summer concert series, with shows happening from June through September. The lineup this year includes Ozomatli, Chicano Batman, The Stone Foxes, Jackie Venson and more. Concert tickets are $10 and can be purchased on Eventbrite. 1280 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma, 707-778-8776, lagunitas.com (Lagunitas Brewing Co.)

Slide 5 of 21 The Big Easy/Speakeasy: Enjoy a variety of live music every night at The Big Easy while snacking on late night food from its sister restaurant, Speakeasy. The nightly live bands at The Big Easy typically start around 7-8 p.m. and the cover charge ranges from free to $20 (though most shows are free). Speakeasy’s full dinner menu, including a selection of local wines and craft beers, is available from 6:30-11 p.m. or later. Dinner reservations are strongly recommended as table seating is limited. 128 American Alley, Petaluma, 707-776-7163, bigeasypetaluma.com; 139 Petaluma Blvd. North, Suite B, Petaluma, 707-776-4631, speakeasypetaluma.com (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 6 of 21 HopMonk Tavern: Come for the craft beer and elevated pub grub, stay for the lively concerts held every week, Thursday through Sunday. Most of HopMonk’s live music can be enjoyed in the charming beer garden, enhanced with stringed lights, fire pits and space heaters, while some other shows are played inside the cozy, rustic tavern. HopMonk Sebastopol: 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol, 707-829-7300; HopMonk Sonoma: 691 Broadway, Sonoma, 707-935-9100; hopmonk.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 21 Belly Left Coast Kitchen & Taproom: The popular downtown Santa Rosa taproom hosts free live music on the outside patio on Saturday nights as well as during the Wednesday Night Market starting at 6 p.m. 523 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-526-5787, bellyleftcoastkitchenandtaproom.com (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 21 Hawaiian Kalua Pork Tacos from Belly Left Coast Kitchen & Taproom in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 21 Three Pulled Pork Sliders from Belly Left Coast Kitchen & Taproom in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 21 Brew Coffee and Beer House: Aside from some occasional live music pop-ups (keep an eye on the cafe’s Facebook for upcoming events), Brew hosts weekly open mic nights featuring local musicians, comedians and poets. The Santa Rosa location has open mics at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and the Forestville location has open mics at 6 p.m. on Thursdays. 555 Healdsburg Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-303-7372; 6566 Front St., Forestville, 707-820-1549, brewcoffeeandbeer.com (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 11 of 21 Shady Oak Barrel House: Live music, comedy shows, trivia and paint nights are in store at this taproom, which also includes a rotating roundup of food trucks to match local cuisine with craft brews. Upcoming events can be found online. Most live concerts are free and happen from 7-10 p.m. 420 First St., Santa Rosa, 707-575-7687, shadyoakbarrelhouse.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 12 of 21 Quesabirria meaty tacos with a side of consome from the Tacos Tijuana food truck at Shady Oak Barrel House in Santa Rosa on Friday, October 22, 2021. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 21 Santa Rosa Wednesday Night Market: Santa Rosa’s Wednesday Night Market summer series hosts live bands to accompany your market adventures from 5-8:30 p.m. each Wednesday through Aug. 9. Live concerts are free to attend and a range of food, drinks and more are available for sale from local vendors. There’s also a kids space with games, exhibits and interactive activities. Fourth Street and Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa, wednesdaynightmarket.org (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 21 Santa Rosa friends Phillip St. John and Thea Daniels dance to live music in Old Courthouse Square during the Wednesday Night Market in downtown Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 21 Marketgoers take respite in the shade in Old Courthouse Square during the first Wednesday Night Market of the season in Santa Rosa. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 16 of 21 Flagship Taproom: For good times with friends and family, Flagship has three locations to enjoy craft beers, barbecue, board games, trivia nights and live bands on weekends. Locations in Cotati, Santa Rosa and Windsor, flagshiptaproom.com (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 17 of 21 TIPS Roadside: There is live music every weekend at Tips’ outdoor patio, and it is best accompanied with the roadside’s signature, meaty barbecues. Concerts are held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday. You can also find the restaurant’s Tri-Tip Trolley at the summertime Wednesday Night Market in Santa Rosa and Tuesday markets in Healdsburg, which both feature live music. 8445 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, 707-509-0078, tipsroadside.com (Tips Roadside)

Slide 18 of 21 Crooked Goat Brewing: Locally sourced food, brews and tunes are on tap at Crooked Goat. The Sebastopol location hosts free live music from 3-5 p.m. every weekend and 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. There are also a number of events held at both Petaluma and Sebastopol locations each month, including bingo, open mics, speed dating and trivia nights. 120 Morris St., Sebastopol, 707-827 3893, crookedgoatbrewing.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 19 of 21 Jesse, left, and Geo Borba dig into some Acre Pizza they ordered while having beers at Crooked Goat in Sebastopol's Barlow district. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 20 of 21 Fogbelt Brewing Company: The Healdsburg Fogbelt Station hosts Live Music Saturdays from 5-7 p.m. every week in the outdoor beer garden, where you can also enjoy house beers and brewpub cuisine made with locally sourced ingredients. 410 Hudson St., Healdsburg, 707-473-8532, fogbeltbrewing.com (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)