34 Best Places to Get Delivery or Takeout in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 34 Cascabel, Santa Rosa: Modern Mexican with bright flavors and a full bar. Best bets include chicken tinga enchiladas (pictured) and cochinita pibil. Order online for takeout or delivery. 909 Village Court, Santa Rosa, cascabelbayarea.com/santa-rosa (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 34 Rosso, Santa Rosa: Neopolitan-style wood-fired pizzas featuring the kind of ingredients you've come to expect in Sonoma County: fresh, organic, locally-sourced and seasonal. The Funghi di Limone, with oven-roasted mixed mushrooms, taleggio and fontina cheese, shaved artichokes, lemon oil and fresh thyme, is a favorite. Call in an order for pickup. Creekside Center, 53 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa, 707-544-3221, rossopizzeria.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 34 La Gare French Restaurant, Santa Rosa: Full menu of all the classic dishes (including escargot) and their famous Beef Wellington. VIP curbside pickup nightly 5-8 p.m., and you can take a bottle of house wine home for $20. Every order receives complimentary chocolate mousse. Takeout orders accepted. 208 Wilson St., Santa Rosa, 707- 528-4355, lagarerestaurant.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 34 Han Bul, Santa Rosa: The best part of Korean barbecue (besides the barbecue) are the many little appetizers, or banchan. Dinner sets like bulgogi and stir-fried squid include an adorable array of sides. Soft tofu soup is a spicy cure-all for what's ailing you. Bonus: You can order sushi and other Japanese specialties from sister restaurant Haku Sushi. Order delivery via GrubHub. 522 7th St., Santa Rosa, 707-919-3094, grubhub.com (Courtesy of Han Bul)

Slide 5 of 34 Royal China Restaurant, Santa Rosa: Top-rated Chinese food in Santa Rosa. Peking and Hunan specialities, including Wor Wonton soup if you're feeling under the weather. Order online or call for takeout. 3080 Marlow Road #4, Santa Rosa, 707-545-2911, places.singleplatform.com/royal-china-restaurant-5/menu (Crista Jeremiason/The Press Democrat)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 34 Zoftig Eatery, Santa Rosa: You can go either way at this breakfast/lunch spot, with a falafel wrap (hummus, cucumber raita, pickled onions, veggies, tahini dressing) or the K-Town buttermilk-fried chicken sandwich with gochujang barbecue sauce, sesame aioli, jalapeño and lime. Order online. 57 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa, 707-521-9554, zoftigeatery.com. (Chris Hardy/for Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 7 of 34 Zimi on Mission, Santa Rosa: Excellent pizza with a Greek twist. Insiders know that their to-go market stocks everything from Greek olives and marinated Feta cheese to homemade dolmas, tzatziki sauce and Greek dishes like spanakopita, pastitsio (baked pasta) and bougatsa (custard pie). Order online for takeout. 500 Mission Blvd., Suite B, Santa Rosa, 707-541-6323, eatzimionmission.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 8 of 34 Walter Hansel Wine Bistro, Santa Rosa: Menu includes Chicken Cordon Bleu, Boeuf Bourguignon, Steak Au Poivre and Valrhona chocolate mousse. Call the restaurant from 3 p.m. to place a takeout order for pickup after 5 p.m. 3535 Guerneville Road, Santa Rosa, 707-546-6462, walterhanselbistro.com (Chris Hardy/for Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 9 of 34 Hang Ah Dim Sum, Santa Rosa: This tiny Santa Rosa restaurant has Chinese standards, but it's their dim sum that everyone craves. Roast duck, shui mai (diced mushrooms, pork and shrimp), pork buns and the absolutely delicious bean curd skin in broth, along with chicken claws if you're so inclined. Open for takeout only; call to order. 2130 Armory Drive, Santa Rosa, 707-576-7873, hangahdimsum.com (Jeff Kan Lee/The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 34 The Spinster Sisters, Santa Rosa: Spinster Sisters is like a restaurant at home, with creative menu ideas. Each week features different Family Meal combos, like Spinster's fried chicken with creamy mac and cheese, braised collard greens, tomato, bacon, buttermilk biscuits, and German chocolate cake for dessert. Online ordering, curbside pickup and takeout available. 401 S. A St., Santa Rosa, 707-528-7100, thespinstersisters.com (The Spinster Sisters)

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 34 Taqueria Las Palmas, Santa Rosa: Don’t judge a book by its cover. Though the restaurant is modest, the food is incredible. Try the chile relleno or al pastor tacos. Takeout. 415 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-546-3091 (Jeff Kan Lee/The Press Democrat)

Slide 12 of 34 La Fondita, Santa Rosa: "Life changing Mexican food,” says Yelp, and we agree. We recommend the elotes, tacos, molcajete and enchiladas. The bright orange food truck and the restaurant are open for takeout. 816 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, 707-526-0881 (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 13 of 34 Los Tres Chiles, Santa Rosa: Try this awesome family-run spot in Bennett Valley. Menu includes a wet super burrito, carnitas plate and fish tacos. Order online for takeout. 2765 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-304-5724, lostreschiles.com (Yelp)

Slide 14 of 34 Acme Burger, Cotati: Combos with burgers or grilled cheese, fries and fountain drink, with a number of creative burgers and fresh salads. Online ordering, takeout, curbside pickup and delivery. 550 E. Cotati Ave., Cotati, 707–665-5620, acmeburgerco.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 15 of 34 Lynn’s Thai, Cotati: Don’t miss the Tom Kha, a coconut milk soup with galangal, kaffir lime, lemongrass and mushrooms. Save room for black sticky rice with condensed milk and fresh mango. To-go orders are packaged with care so they stay tasty all the way home rather than spilling all over your seats. Order online for pickup. 8492 Gravenstein Highway, Suite M, Cotati, 707-793-9300, lynnthai.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 34 Tiny Thai, Cotati: Tiny Thai is a great spot for some Drunken Noodles or excellent Pad Thai (one of the best in Sonoma County) plus hard-to-find dishes like fish cakes and fried taro root rolls. Pumpkin curry with a creamy coconut milk sauce studded with bits of pumpkin won’t disappoint. Order online for pickup. 8238 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati, 707-794-9404, tinythaicotati.com/order (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 17 of 34 El Fogon Taqueria, Rohnert Park: Real-deal regional Mexican food at taqueria prices. We’re obsessed with their huitlacoche quesadillas, a tortilla with “corn mushrooms,” a delicacy rarely found locally. Don’t miss the weekend barbacoa and birria tacos. Order by phone. 6650 Commerce Blvd., Rohnert Park, 707-585-1623 (El Fogon Taqueria)

Slide 18 of 34 Hana, Rohnert Park: Abbreviated menu with most of your favorites, including nigiri and chirashi. Deluxe platters with multiple rolls or bento box dinners are crowdpleasers. Order by phone for takeout. 101 Golf Course Drive, Rohnert Park, 707-586-0270, hanajapanese.com/menu (Erik Castro/for Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 19 of 34 Jam’s Joy Bungalow, Sebastopol and Cotati: Owner Jamilah Nixon has a small storefront in the heart of Sebastopol, but she’s always got giant flavors in her Southeast Asian cuisine. Try the jok, a comforting rice porridge with a six-minute egg, crispy shallots and spicy fermented bean paste. Order online. Also in Cotati. 150 Weeks Way, Sebastopol, 707-843-9001; 101 E Cotati Ave., Cotati, 707-794-9464, jamsjoybungalow.com (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 20 of 34 Sushi Kosho, Sebastopol: The best sushi spot in Sonoma County also does takeout. Try their excellent nigiri, salmon tartar tacos, rolls, Wagyu short ribs, karaage fried chicken, banh mi or poke bowls. Order online for pickup. 6750 McKinley Ave., Sebastopol, 707-827-6373, sushikoshotogo.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Advertisement

Slide 21 of 34 El Barrio Fresca Cocina Mexicana, Sebastopol: We love the “Trust Me Tacos,” a weekly chef’s special featuring local ingredients. Order online for delivery or takeout. 6760 McKinley St., No. 140, 707-329-6538, trustmetaco.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 22 of 34 Brewsters Beer Garden + Restaurant, Petaluma: Cocktails, beer and wine come with great sandwiches, fries, smoked meats and more at this local staple. Order online for pickup or delivery. 229 Water St. N., 707-981-8330, brewstersbeergarden.com (Heather Irwin/The Press Democrat)

Slide 23 of 34 Butcher Crown Roadhouse, Petaluma: Burgers, barbecue and beer are specialties at this Petaluma gem. On the weekends, try a BBQ bundle, platter or feast. Order online; takeout available during regular hours. Delivery via Petaluma Food Taxi at $5 flat fee, no hidden charges. 1905 Bodega Ave., Petaluma, 707-559-3735, butchercrown.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 24 of 34 Stockhome, Petaluma: This family-owned restaurant’s menu includes contemporary Swedish and Middle Eastern fare, as well as salads, a vegan menu and family meals. Regular menu available for online ordering and pickup, as well as delivery through Petaluma Food Taxi. Daily specials and family meals available for takeout/curbside pickup only. 220 Western Ave., Petaluma, 707-981-8511, stockhomerestaurant.com (New Rev Media)

Slide 25 of 34 Pizza Leah, Windsor: Leah Scurto puts every bit of her soul into making dough, sauce and cheese as perfect as possible. Scurto has spent her entire adult life slinging pizza, primarily for the Santa Cruz-based Pizza My Heart. She also is a seven-year member of the United States Pizza Team and one of only a handful of women who compete. Pizzas come in two styles, thin-crust round pies that are 12 or 16 inches or square-pan pies. Online ordering (not available Friday or Saturday). 9240 Old Redwood Highway, Suite 116, Windsor, 707-620-0551, pizzaleah.com (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Advertisement

Slide 26 of 34 Sweet T's Restaurant and Bar, Windsor: Excellent Southern-style barbecue for a crowd, fried chicken and boozy drinks (to go) galore. Butter cake solves every problem known to mankind. Call to place curbside pickup order with no-contact pay station at the restaurant. 9098 Brooks Road S., Windsor, 707-687-5185, sweettssouthern.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 27 of 34 Campo Fina, Healdsburg: Go for Nonna’s tomato-braised chicken, honey-roasted carrots and arancini (saffron risotto balls stuffed with cheese and tomatoes). A kids make-at-home pizza kit keeps the little ones busy while you open a bottle of chianti. Order online for curbside pickup. 330 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, campofina.com (Crista Jeremiason/The Press Democrat)

Slide 28 of 34 Guiso Latin Fusion, Healdsburg: Wednesday through Friday, this tiny Healdsburg restaurant does creative takes on pupusas, fish tacos and a family pack of chicken, prawn and linguica paella. Order online or by phone. 117 North St., Healdsburg, 707-431-1302, guisolatinfusion.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 29 of 34 Kin Smoke, Healdsburg: This kid-friendly spot has something for everyone, including ribs, smoked chicken, pulled pork and other expertly-barbecued options. Full menu available for curbside pickup. Phone orders only. 304 Center St., Healdsburg, 707-473-8440, kinsmoke.com (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 30 of 34 Diavola Pizzeria & Salumeria, Geyserville: Fresh slices of house-cured lardo on top of a wood-fired pizza. Toss on a few tomatoes and you’ll never look at another piece of mushroom and pepperoni quite the same way again. And it’s just one of the devilish pizzas at Dino Bugica’s rustic pizzeria. Online ordering available. 21021 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville, 707-814-0111, diavolapizzeria.com (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Advertisement

Slide 31 of 34 HopMonk Tavern, Sonoma: Order a four- or six-person family meal to feed the whole family. Menu features fish and chips, lasagne, roasted chicken, sandwiches and more. Open for curbside pickup and delivery (via Doordash and UberEats). Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online. 691 Broadway, Sonoma, hopmonk.com/order-sonoma (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 32 of 34 Salumeria Ovello, Sonoma: This off-the-beaten-path mercato in Sonoma is run by a former Michelin-starred chef. Their take-out charcuterie board is a signature, but don’t miss their sweets and pre-made sauces and dips, including Piedmontese Giardiniera, chicken liver pate with port gelatin, chocolate budino and slices of fresh focaccia. Order online for curbside pickup. 248 W. Napa St., Sonoma, ovello.square.site (Salumeria Ovello)

Slide 33 of 34 Tips Roadside, Kenwood: Family-style meals, cocktails, beer and wine for takeout and delivery. For questions, email info@tipsroadside.com. 8445 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, tipsroadside.com (Courtesy of Tips Roadside)

Slide 34 of 34 Brot, Guerneville: The best German specialties available for pickup: fresh pretzel with butter, currywurst with fries, pork schnitzel and mushroom spatzle. Call to order takeout. 16218 Main St., Guerneville, 707-604-6102, brotguerneville.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)