9 Winter Skin Solutions From Sonoma Brands

Combination cleanse: Charged charcoal is great for clearing pores, exfoliation is great for sloughing off the roughness, and goat milk soap is great for moisturizing. This soap by Sumbody contains all three of their best selling soaps in one bar. $12, Sumbody, 118 N Main St., Sebastopol, 707-823-4043, sumbody.com. (Sumbody)

Sleep well: Sleep is restorative for skin. This lavender-infused hydrosol can be sprayed on your pillow to encourage relaxation before drifting off. $18 (2 8 oz. bottles), Monte-Bellaria di California, 3518 Bloomfield Road, Sebastopol, 707-829-2645, monte-bellaria.com. (Karen Kizer)

Soothe dry skin: In addition to soothing dry, irritated patches of skin due to handwashing, this balm smells lovely. It's made by Montebellaria di California with the beeswax, olive oil and lavender grown on the property. $18, Monte-Bellaria di California, 3518 Bloomfield Road, Sebastopol, 707-829-2645, monte-bellaria.com. (Karen Kizer)

De-stress: Stress is bad for everything including our skin. Why not take a bath in Bolivian rose salt and aromatic essential oils to help reduce tension? $14.99 (11 oz.), Sumbody, 118 N Main St., Sebastopol, 707-823-4043, sumbody.com. (Karen Kizer)

Use a rich moisturizer: This body butter—made with beeswax, coconut oil, shea butter, avocado and cocoa butters—is moisturizing yet not greasy. This formula is made in small batches in many beautiful scents by Penngrove-based Soap Cauldron. $9, Soap Cauldron, soapcauldron.com. (Soap Cauldron)

Screen out the sun: Don’t forget to protect your skin from the sun even in winter. We love Sonoma-based Dandelion Sun’s solution because of its 30 SPF, but also the anti-aging, brightening and moisturizing properties. Because it multitasks, you only need to apply one formula. $33.99 (on sale from $39.99), Dandelion Sun, 707-931-1859, dandelionsun.com. (Dandelion Sun)

Dry air, stress and lots of handwashing this winter has our skin very much in need of care. So we’ve gathered products to address a variety of skin challenges. The bonus is, they’re all from Sonoma brands. Apparently, supporting local businesses really can give you a beautiful glow—click through the above gallery for details.

