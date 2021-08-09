9 Fabulous Outdoor Dining Finds from Sonoma Stores

Slide 1 of 10 Up your al fresco dining game before summer ends. Click through the gallery for ideas. (Shutterstock)

Slide 2 of 10 Scene setter: A beautiful table is a great way to start. This spectacular onyx piece by Wine Country Decor is as lovely as it is large. With a 60-inch diameter tabletop, you can seat a good sized group — a great tool for practicing the-more-the-merrier approach. $4500, Wine Country Decor, 6001 Sonoma Hwy, Santa Rosa, 707-843-7619, winecountry-decor.com (Karen Kizer)

Slide 3 of 10 Top-down textiles: In interior decorating, the big trend is to “bring the outdoors inside” using large windows, plants and earth tones. But why not flip this a bit, and bring the inside outdoors with cozy pillows and rugs? This carpet is made of washable, woven recycled plastic. The pretty style at your feet will anchor the dining masterpiece. $139 (6’x9’), BOHO Bungalow, 3692 Bohemian Highway, 707-874-6030, 125 N Main St., Sebastopol, 707-861-9241, 143 Kentucky St., Petaluma, 707-874-6030, thebohobungalow.com (Karen Kizer)

Slide 4 of 10 Limited linens: Outdoor dining means keeping things simpler, so a runner might be a better choice than a full table cloth. This beauty by Soil to Studio is a perfect mix of understated and punched up. It’s handwoven of heirloom organic cotton, grown and handmade in India. $80, In the Making, Siri Hansdotter, 122 American Alley, Petaluma, sirihandsotter.com, inthemakingpetaluma.com (Soil to Studio)

Slide 5 of 10 Unbreakable style: Breaking glass is so last year. These acrylic pieces by Juliska are perfectly delicate in design but still sturdy. You can transport these outside a little more fearlessly. $15 (and up), I Leoni, 120 Kentucky St, Petaluma, 707-762-9611, ileoni.com (Karen Kizer)

Slide 6 of 10 Classy and indestructible: These unbreakable beauties are made of melamine. And the transportation from kitchen to outdoors will be a little lighter to boot. $22 (salad), $25 (dinner), I Leoni, 120 Kentucky St, Petaluma, 707-762-9611, ileoni.com (Karen Kizer)

Slide 7 of 10 Portable pizza oven: Get the party going with an outdoor pizza show. You can bake a pizza in 60 seconds with this gas-powered little number. These ovens are so popular, stores say they are hard to keep in stock. $349, Sebastopol Hardware Center, Inc, 660 Gravenstein Hwy N, Sebastopol, acehardware.com/store-details/06381

Slide 9 of 10 All-weather ambience: These solar lanterns are pretty and pretty tough against the elements. They are made of home-waterproofing material Tyvek. Hang for a little glow, and leave them up for a while without worry of wear. $34.95 (8-inch), $45.95 (12-inch), Urban Garden, myurbangarden.com (Soji Stella) Note: Urban Garden is closed while moving its brick-and-mortar shop to midtown Santa Rosa. The storefront and online shop will reopen August 20.

Slide 10 of 10 Run for covers: If the temperatures dip a little low, there’s often a heat lamp to help out. But an unplugged option is to provide some throws or wraps. Offer a basket of wraps, like these pretty throws. $28 (and up). Hello Penngrove, 101 Main Street, Penngrove,707- 665-5759, hellopenngrove.com (Hello Penngrove)