Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
Things To Do in Sonoma, Trip Ideas, What's New in Wine Country

9 Beautiful Wildflower Hikes in Sonoma County

Abundant winter rains are setting the stage for what could be an explosion of wildflowers. Here's where to enjoy stunning spring blooms.

Spring is officially here. And though we seem to be off to a soggy start in Sonoma County, Mother Nature only needs a little bit of sunshine to start the show. Along with turning hillsides vibrant shades of green, abundant winter rains have set the stage for what could be an explosion of wildflowers. Don’t know where to go to enjoy the parade of blooms? Click through the above gallery for some of our favorite wildflowers walks. (And join iNaturalist.org to track and contribute to wildflower sightings in your regional parks.)

Subscribe to Our Newsletters!

Comments

More in Things To Do in Sonoma, Trip Ideas, What's New in Wine Country
Petaluma Artist Creates Massive Stone Sculptures Worthy of British Royals

In 2019, Edwin Hamilton was elected to the prestigious, London-based Royal Society of Sculptors, which technically makes the current King...

Close