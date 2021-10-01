4th Street Social Club Closing in Santa Rosa

The quirky downtown Santa Rosa restaurant 4th Street Social Club faced an uphill battle during the pandemic, opening just weeks before shelter-in-place orders took effect.
Since then, we’ve enjoyed wildly ambitious fare from Chef Jeremy Cabrera, made in a postage-stamp-size kitchen without a gas range or hood. The team won a Snail of Approval award for their dedication to using local ingredients and had a small but loyal following.
But, as reported Thursday, owners Melissa and Chris Matteson have decided to close up shop Oct. 11, due to COVID-19-related losses and the impact of the pandemic on foot traffic downtown.
The Mattesons said they hope to pursue a new restaurant endeavor. Until then, they’ll be serving dinner from 6 – 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. 643 Fourth St., Santa Rosa
More dining news
Little Saint pairs with Marine Layer: What might be on the menu at the upcoming Little Saint restaurant, from Kyle and Katina Connaughton of the upscale Single Thread? Get a sneak peek by visiting the new Healdsburg tasting room from Marine Layer Wines.
Marine Layer is pairing samples of its wines with a Little Saint mezze plate that includes dips, spreads, housemade crackers and crudités, changing based on what’s in season in the Little Saint farm garden. Tastings with the mezze platter are $50 per person.
Little Saint, located nearby in the former Shed space, is the much-anticipated collaboration between owners Jeff and Laurie Ubben, Jenny Hess and designer Ken Fulk and the Connaughtons. Similar to the “modern grange” concept of the previous owners, the massive space will have a restaurant, quick-service cafe and wine shop along with a gathering space. Owners expect a late fall opening.
Marine Layer is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, with reservations strongly recommended. To reserve, go to marinelayerwines.com. 308 B Center St. 707-395-0830.
Chef Shuffle: Brendalee Vialpando has been named executive chef at Jenner’s Timber Cove Resort. She was most recently executive chef at Bodega Bay Lodge. Cameron Bouldin is taking over the kitchens at Kivelstadt Winegarten in Sonoma. Calling himself a self-made chef, Bouldin has worked his way through the ranks, ending up as the former sous chef at Napa’s Oenotri and executive chef for Round Pond Estate.