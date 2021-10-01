4th Street Social Club Closing in Santa Rosa

At 4th Street Social Club in downtown Santa Rosa, the entire restaurant is run by three people with Leonardo Santoni, center, originally from Lake Garda, Italy, as the only waiter, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. "Working here has become a family to me both emotionally and financially," said Santoni. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat)

Owner Melissa Matteson, left, says she greatly appreciates the professional skills of her only waiter Leonardo Santoni, right, as the two work tirelessly to meet the needs of their dining guests at 4th Street Social Club restaurant in downtown Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat)

Owner Melissa Matteson making some final table adjustments before a brunch shift at 4th Street Social Club restaurant in downtown Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Matteson runs the entire restaurant with only two others: Chef Jeremy Cabrera in the kitchen and her sole waiter Leonardo Santoni. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat)

Chef/Co-Owner Jeremy Cabrera plating his Ube bubble waffle served with seasonal fruit, yogurt whipped cream, pure honeycomb and mint at 4th Street Social Club restaurant in downtown Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat)

Chef/Co-Owner Jeremy Cabrera runs his entire kitchen alone and spends his days off sourcing local ingredients for his menu at 4th Street Social Club restaurant in downtown Santa Rosa, Calif. Photo taken Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat)

Owner Melissa Matteson delivers a plate of creamed corn risotto and poached eggs served with wild mushrooms and house-cured Liberty Duck prosciutto during a brunch shift at 4th Street Social Club restaurant in downtown Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. “Every Wednesday we go foraging,” said Matteson, who is proud that they source all their food within a 40-mile radius of the restaurant. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat)

At 4th Street Social Club in downtown Santa Rosa, the entire restaurant is run by three people with Leonardo Santoni, center, originally from Lake Garda, Italy, as the only waiter, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. "Working here has become a family to me both emotionally and financially," said Santoni. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat)

The quirky downtown Santa Rosa restaurant 4th Street Social Club faced an uphill battle during the pandemic, opening just weeks before shelter-in-place orders took effect.

Since then, we’ve enjoyed wildly ambitious fare from Chef Jeremy Cabrera, made in a postage-stamp-size kitchen without a gas range or hood. The team won a Snail of Approval award for their dedication to using local ingredients and had a small but loyal following.

But, as reported Thursday, owners Melissa and Chris Matteson have decided to close up shop Oct. 11, due to COVID-19-related losses and the impact of the pandemic on foot traffic downtown.

The Mattesons said they hope to pursue a new restaurant endeavor. Until then, they’ll be serving dinner from 6 – 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. 643 Fourth St., Santa Rosa

More dining news

Little Saint pairs with Marine Layer: What might be on the menu at the upcoming Little Saint restaurant, from Kyle and Katina Connaughton of the upscale Single Thread? Get a sneak peek by visiting the new Healdsburg tasting room from Marine Layer Wines.

Marine Layer is pairing samples of its wines with a Little Saint mezze plate that includes dips, spreads, housemade crackers and crudités, changing based on what’s in season in the Little Saint farm garden. Tastings with the mezze platter are $50 per person.

Little Saint, located nearby in the former Shed space, is the much-anticipated collaboration between owners Jeff and Laurie Ubben, Jenny Hess and designer Ken Fulk and the Connaughtons. Similar to the “modern grange” concept of the previous owners, the massive space will have a restaurant, quick-service cafe and wine shop along with a gathering space. Owners expect a late fall opening.

Marine Layer is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, with reservations strongly recommended. To reserve, go to marinelayerwines.com. 308 B Center St. 707-395-0830.

Chef Shuffle: Brendalee Vialpando has been named executive chef at Jenner’s Timber Cove Resort. She was most recently executive chef at Bodega Bay Lodge. Cameron Bouldin is taking over the kitchens at Kivelstadt Winegarten in Sonoma. Calling himself a self-made chef, Bouldin has worked his way through the ranks, ending up as the former sous chef at Napa’s Oenotri and executive chef for Round Pond Estate.