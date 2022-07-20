Santa Rosa’s Jack & Tony’s to Become 1910 Bar and Provisions

Chef Jack Mitchell died in 2020. He was the chef/owner of Jack & Tony's and Sassafras restaurant in Santa Rosa. (The Press Democrat)

The former Jack & Tony’s in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square will reopen as 1910 Bar and Provisions later this year.

Windsor restaurateurs JC Adams and Brad Barmore of Kin and Healdsburg’s Kin Smoke will turn the long-fallow space in the historic Jacobs building into a cocktail-focused eatery with pizza, sliders and shared plates. Unlike their family-focused restaurants in Windsor and Healdsburg, 1910 Bar and Provisions will have late-night offerings and a full bar, said Adams.

“It will be somewhat like KIN in concept, with something for everyone,” said Barmore.

Known for its iconic brick facade and faded neon “Hotel” sign, the Jacobs building at 115 Fourth St. has a colorful history, most recently as a whiskey bar and modern American restaurant owned by the late Jack Mitchell. (It has been closed since Mitchell’s death in 2020.) Prior to that, it was Capri restaurant, but for many years it was known as Hotel Oliver. (Hotel Oliver was built in 1910.)

Adams and Barmore opened Kin in 2011 and barbecue restaurant Kin Smoke in 2015.