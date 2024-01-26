12 Local Restaurants, Food Businesses Given ‘Snail of Approval’ by Slow Food

Michelin stars are well and good, but in Sonoma County, one of the most sought-after recognitions is the Snail of Approval from local chapters of Slow Food — an international organization based on the pursuit and practice of good, clean and fair food for all.

In September, 12 Sonoma County restaurants, farms and artisan producers were awarded the Snail of Approval by Slow Food Russian River and Slow Food Sonoma County North, which they will receive at the organizations’ 6th annual awards ceremony on Feb. 28 at the Sebastopol Grange. The rubrics for selecting winners each year include sustainability, ethical sourcing, environmental impacts, cultural connections, and community involvement.

“The Snail of Approval program celebrates the great achievements of establishments locally and nationally, with the goal of generating greater support for them as they incorporate Slow Food values in their businesses,” according to a joint statement from Slow Food Sonoma County North and Slow Food Russian River.

Click through the above gallery to meet this year’s Snail of Approval awardees.

Slow Food Sonoma County Awards When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Feb. 28, 2024

Where: Sebastopol Grange, 6000 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol

Tickets: This year's awards ceremony is open to the public. Tickets are $15 per person.

