10 New Sonoma Restaurants We Can’t Wait to Try

Slide 1 of 18 Now open, Acme Burger: Petaluma's first Acme Burger is located inside a former gas station, with mostly outdoor seating. The burger joint will service nearby Crooked Goat Brewing, which also recently opened. 330 Western Ave., Petaluma, acmeburgerco.com (Courtesy of Acme Burger)

Slide 2 of 18 Sonoma Beef Burger with onion rings, fried chicken burger, chili fries and Cajun fries from Acme Burger. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 3 of 18 Impossible Burger with bacon and smoked Gouda from Acme Burger. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 4 of 18 Now open, Lunch Box: We grabbed a quick bite on opening day at this longtime pop-up's first brick-and-mortar, serving classic burgers, fries, grilled cheese melts and East Coast hoagies. The Burger Harn ($18), with cheddar, “fancy sauce,” onion butter, red onion and shredded iceberg lettuce, gets our nod for the ultimate bun-and-meat combination. 128 N. Main St., Sebastopol, lunchboxsonomacounty.com (Courtesy of Lunch Box)

Slide 5 of 18 House-ground patty with Sonoma County Meat Co. bacon and brisket and chuck, chèvre ranch, Joe Matos cheese, crispy shallots, tomato, and shredded iceberg on Costeaux French Bakery brioche. (Courtesy of Lunch Box)

Slide 6 of 18 Burger from Lunch Box. (Courtesy of Lunch Box)

Slide 7 of 18 Chuck/brisket blend, house-smoked bacon, crispy onion rings, American cheddar, garlic chili aioli and Kansas City BBQ sauce on a brioche bun from Lunch Box. (Courtesy of Lunch Box)

Slide 8 of 18 Now open, Oyster: A Parisian-style oyster and seafood bar has opened inside The Barlow, featuring plenty of bubbly and an expansive wine list. Best bets from Chef Jake Rand (also of Sushi Kosho) include Spanish octopus a la plancha, Moules Marinieres (steamed mussels in a fragrant broth) and a crispy skin-on snapper filet with chimichurri. 6770 McKinley St. Sebastopol, instagram.com/oyster_sebastopol (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 9 of 18 A selection of dishes from Oyster, a new Parisian-style seafood cafe opening in Sebastopol. (Oyster)

Slide 10 of 18 Fish and chips from Oyster Bar in Sebastopol. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 11 of 18 Baked oysters from Oyster Bar in Sebastopol. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 12 of 18 Now open, Piala: This Georgian restaurant doesn't serve Southern food. Instead, it's a window into the cuisine of the country of Georgia, located at the intersection of Eastern Europe and Western Asia. The country's complicated relationship with its northern neighbor, Russia, has kept it closed off to much of the world. Co-owner Jeff Berlin wants to bring its unique flavors to Sonoma County. Piala serves by-the-glass pours of Georgian wine varietals Krakhuna, Rkatsiteli and Saperavi—the country is home to one of the oldest wine growing regions in the world. 7233 Healdsburg Ave., Sebastopol, 707-861-9186, pialanaturalwine.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 18 Now open, Red Bird Bakery at The Barlow: This bustling bakery owned by Della Fattoria alumni Isaac and Linda Cermak has expanded its footprint on McKinley Street in Sebastopol to include a cafe with seating and espresso drinks, and a retail shop for bread, pastries, cakes and pies. Red Bird, which previously shared the space with Acre Pizza, will maintain the expansive kitchen that serves as a central baking location for their stores in Cotati and Santa Rosa. Acre Pizza has moved across the street to a smaller location. 6760 McKinley St., Suite 150, Sebastopol, 707-827-3112, redbirdbakery.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 14 of 18 Opening soon, Kapu Bar: We've had our eyes on this tiki-inspired bar/restaurant/visual experience for more than a year as the build-out has stretched on and on. They're getting close to completion, according to owner and mixologist Michael Richardson. If you were lucky enough to try Richardson's '50s-style Polynesian cocktails when he was at Burdock Bar in Healdsburg, you'll get why we're going to be the first to sit inside the pirate-ship-themed Captain's Room when they open. 132 Keller St., Petaluma, kapubar.com (Courtesy of Kapu Bar)

Slide 15 of 18 Opening soon, Maison Porcella: Maud and Marc-Henri Jean-Baptiste are on the cusp of opening a wine bar and retail location for their French-style charcuterie business. Expect pates, savory pastries, sausages and charcuterie, including ham, chicken liver mousse and pork rillettes, along with with grab-and-go sandwiches (like their signature croque monsieur), salads, and a relaxing wine bar on Fridays and Saturdays. 8499 Old Redwood Highway, Suite 114, Windsor, 707-955-5611, maisonporcella.com (Courtesy of Maison Porcella)

Slide 16 of 18 Coming in 2023, Goldfinch: The closure of K&L Bistro earlier this year left a hole in the heart of Sebastopol. But the new occupants of the restaurant space at 119 S. Main St. are making progress on the forthcoming Goldfinch. The new restaurant will be part of the in-progress Livery on Main project, a food hall and event and co-working space operated by Farm to Coast Collective, a subsidiary of local development company the Beale Group. 119 S. Main St., Sebastopol, livery135.com/goldfinch (Courtesy of K&L Bistro)

Slide 17 of 18 Coming in 2023, Goodnight's: Healdsburg is abuzz with rumors about this new restaurant, owned by Bill Foley of Foley Wines. Currently, it's a construction site, with the former Ferrari-Carano's Seasons of the Vineyard Tasting Bar completely gutted. Word is that it will be a steakhouse, something in the Foley wheelhouse (he was formerly involved in the Timber Lodge steakhouse chain). Chances are this will be slightly more upscale for the Healdsburg audience. Foley also has been involved with Chalkboard and Brass Rabbit (now closed) along with countless other restaurant ventures throughout the country. 113 Plaza St., Healdsburg. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 18 of 18 Coming in 2023, Luma Bar & Eatery: Petaluma’s beloved oyster bar and seafood restaurant The Shuckery, founded by sisters Jazmine and Aluxa Lalicker (pictured), will open a sister establishment in the former Dempsey’s brewpub location. Set to open in late 2022 or early 2023. l50 E. Washington St., Petaluma, theshuckeryca.com (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)