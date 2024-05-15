Wine Country Designers Featured at San Francisco Decorator Showcase

The 2024 San Francisco Decorator Showcase is the latest iteration of a 45-year tradition of home tours, which have raised $18 million to date for the San Francisco University High School Financial Aid Program.

This year’s showcase truly dazzles in a circa-1898 Dutch Revival mansion on “Billionaire’s Row” in Pacific Heights. With each room decorated by a top Bay Area design firm, the home is filled with inspiration, from handcrafted furniture to a bold use of pattern and color.

In such a fanfare of visuals, it’s no wonder St. Helena-based Jay Jeffers is among the designers displaying their work at this year’s showcase.

Jeffers, the co-owner of Healdsburg’s The Madrona, recently transformed the historic luxury inn with a beautiful interior — an alchemy of classic lines, vivid colors and modern textiles. (Think ornamented walls painted a sunshine yellow with wing chairs in geometric fabric — all topped with a super-modern pipeline of globe ceiling lights.)

Jeffers brings this classic-meets-whimsical approach to the showcase’s home office, aka “the study.” The richly layered room suggests some envelope-pushing style for the all-too-ordinary work-from-home life. He designed this room to be “a place that you enjoy spending time in.”

“Whether it be sitting at a desk and having a Zoom call, with your laptop and your feet up on the ottoman, or having a chill Momotaro cup of coffee or a cocktail, it’s a great working spot at the end of the day,” said Jeffers.

The ceiling provides an intriguing top-down foundation for the design scheme — Jeffers draws from its color palette to fill out the room. Patches of hand-painted wood grains by Willem Racke contrast playfully with a ceiling lamp that resembles a white mushroom cap. Handcrafted and vintage furnishings, modern paintings and curiosities fill the space with interest. And yet the overall effect is tranquil.

Part-time Sonoma resident Keith Quiggins of Menlo Park-based Rococo and Taupe also adds his own brand of lush design to the showcase — in the laundry room.

This hardworking room has decorative elements fit for a king: richly-hued paint and wallpaper, built-in cabinetry (Quiggins’ own custom work) and a show-stopping marble sink. The fluted sink, topped with modern brass fixtures, was purchased through the showcase’s sponsor, Da Vinci Marble of Palo Alto. The massive piece was fabricated in Italy.

There’s even a place to park a small pup in the laundry room. The traditional dog crate gets an upgrade thanks to an open spot in the built-in cabinets, complete with a custom brass dog-bone door grate.

The San Francisco Decorator Showcase runs until May 27. For ticket information visit, DecoratorShowcase.org