Where to Get Healthy Takeout in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 14 The Branch Line: This plant-based eatery has stellar coffee drinks, but we're especially fond of the grab-and-go case that frequently includes hearty grain salads with seasonal veggies and the Cirque De Ferments ginger jun-kombucha, a spicy tonic loaded with probiotics. 10 Fourth St., Suite 1, Santa Rosa, instagram.com/thebranchline_sonomacounty (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 14 The Mercantile Shop at Branch Line in Santa Rosa on Thursday Feb. 4, 2022. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 14 Cozy Plum: An all-plant menu with comforting, approachable dishes like “loaded tots,” with soy-based taco "meat," cashew cheese and vegan sour cream or their Philly cheesesteak with meatless steak, peppers, onions and a vegan cheese sauce. 1899 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-526-3333, cozyplum.com. (Courtesy of Cozy Plum)

Slide 4 of 14 Beyond Burger from Cozy Plum in Santa Rosa. (Cozy Plum)

Slide 5 of 14 East West Cafe: We're always super impressed with the chicken shawarma and vegetarian mezze plate. Beet and walnut hummus might not be everyone's jam, but the bright pink, slightly sweet dip hits all the right notes in our book. 557 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa; 128 North Main St., Sebastopol, eastwestcafesantarosa.com (Charlie Gesell/The Press Democrat)

Slide 6 of 14 Three Leaves Heritage Foods: This Community Supported Kitchen offers weekly meal pickup for members, but there's always extra for grab-and-go customers. Choose from hearty grain bowls and salads, as well as entrees, roasted chicken, burgers, bone broth, nut butters and gluten-free cookies. Open 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. 925 Corporate Center Parkway, Suite D, Santa Rosa, 707-595-0316, threeleavesfoods.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 7 of 14 Vitality Bowls: Superfood central offers fruit-loaded acai bowls, fresh juice and smoothies. The cafe has added a new menu with healthy grain bowls and wraps packed with greens, chicken, toasted tomatoes and other yummies. 1880 Mendocino Ave., Suite G, Santa Rosa, 707-540-0655, vitalitybowls.com. (Vitality Bowls)

Slide 8 of 14 Zoftig: Salads, salads, salads. BYO (build your own) salads feature dozens of add-ins, including brown rice, grilled tofu, falafel, radishes and yams. Housemade dressings are packed with flavor. 57 Montgomery Dr., Santa Rosa, 707-521-9554, zoftigeatery.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 9 of 14 Delicious Dish: The Banh Mi Ahi Poke Bowl Salad is a rainbow of black rice, pickled daikon, cucumber, watermelon radish, cilantro, mint and ruby red chunks of tuna. Each bite reveals something new — sweet, crunchy, sour, bitter, herby, umami — presented in a giant bowl that’s heartbreakingly beautiful. Chef Lauren Cotner understands the sauce game — she puts both sriracha aioli and creamy miso dressing on the side.18709 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, 707-721-4231, deliciousdishsf.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 10 of 14 El Huerto Superfood Bar: Glow Bowls are power-packed with fruit, yogurt, acai, and other healthy ingredients to keep you energized. This charming Sonoma cafe also has smoothies, light toasts (avocado or nut butters), light paninis and salads. Treat yourself with a Bubble Waffle, a tasty Japanese riff on traditional waffles topped with fruit and ice cream. 19213 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma, 707-934-8791, el-huerto-of-sonoma.square.site. (Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 11 of 14 Lunchette: Lunchette's chef-driven menu is all about locally-sourced, seasonal grain bowls and salads (okay, they have some pretty great pizza, too). The top-selling farro with chicken salad includes farm lettuces, farro, apple, candied almonds, harissa-roasted chicken breast, goat cheese, pickled onions, and mustard vinaigrette. 25 Fourth St., Petaluma, 415-238-3291, lunchetteonline.com. (Houston Porter/Petaluma Argus-Courier)

Slide 12 of 14 Magdelena's Savories and Sweets: Vegan morning buns, gluten-free scones and healthy breakfast noshes that include an acai bowl, steel-cut oats with turmeric-infused Golden Mylk Chai and vegan special occasion cakes that are pretty as a picture. 5306 Old Redwood Highway, Suite A, Petaluma, 707-665-0644, magdelenas.com. (Darryl Bush/For The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 14 Little Saint: The grab-and-go case at this recently-opened cafe and restaurant includes farm-fresh salads, vegan baked treats, wellness shots and prepared dishes to take on picnics or just home for lunch. 25 North St., Healdsburg, 707-433-8207, littlesainthealdsburg.com. (Emma K. Morris)

Slide 14 of 14 Nectary: Get ready to learn why ingredients like ashwagandha, pine pollen, mucuna and cordyceps are your new favorite superfood boosters. Hot tonics, fermented beverages, raw foods, cold-pressed juices, smoothies and wellness shots are made with the idea that food can truly be medicinal. 7300 Healdsburg Ave., Sebastopol (707-829-2697) and 312 Center St., Healdsburg, 707-473-0677, thenectary.net. (The Nectary)