Where to Eat Out on Thanksgiving in Sonoma County

Don’t feel like doing all that cooking for Thanksgiving this year? Restaurants, cafes and grocers in Sonoma County are taking the work out of the holiday by offering Thanksgiving meals for dining in or takeout. Here are a handful across the county, with their specials.

Santa Rosa

John Ash & Co: For dining in. The menu isn’t finalized yet, but it will include a three-course prix fixe meal with six choices for starters, seven choices for entrees and four choices for desserts. $90 for adults, $45 for children 12 and under. Reserve a table by calling 707-527-7687. 4350 Barnes Road.

Glen Ellen

The Fig Cafe: Dine in for a three-course prix fixe meal from 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 24. Start with Acme bread for the table and choose from fig and arugula salad, crispy Brussels sprouts salad or celery root bisque to start. Main course choices are roast turkey breast, pan-seared flounder, pot roast or roasted mushroom risotto. Dessert choices are poached pear or roasted pumpkin crisp. $60 for adults, $45 for children 10 and under. Add a wine pairing for $15; other beverages not included in the price. Make a reservation by calling 707-933-3000 or on resy.com. For more information, visit thefigcafe.com. 13690 Arnold Drive.

Glen Ellen Star: Order a meal for eight people for takeout. Available to pick up 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 24. The package includes a whole spatchcock Diestel Ranch turkey with gravy; chicory salad with honey crisp apple, pecans and Roquefort dressing; buttermilk mashed potatoes; sourdough-mushroom stuffing; caramelized Brussels sprouts; fresh baked rolls; maple-glazed cranberry-orange sauce; and pumpkin pie. $75 per person. Pre-order on glenellenstar.com and call 707-343-1384 for more information. 13648 Arnold Drive.

Healdsburg

Dry Creek Kitchen: Three-course prix fixe dinner with optional wine pairing. The first course is a choice of sweet potato sformato, baby lettuce salad, chicory and squash, braised pheasant tortellini or kanpachi crudo. For the second course, choose from turkey breast roulade, delicata squash casarecce, pork chop, New York strip steak or bay salmon. Dessert options are pumpkin cheesecake, chocolate peanut butter bar or apple tart. For an additional $16 per side dish, choose from pomme puree, herb-roasted sweet potatoes and Blue Lake bean casserole. 2 to 7 p.m. $110 for adults, $55 for children under 12. Reserve a table at drycreekkitchen.com. 317 Healdsburg Ave.

Kenwood

Salt and Stone: A three-courses prix fixe menu with five to six choices for each course. For the first course, choose from two soups and three salads, including pumpkin and apple soup and Little Gem Caesar salad. For the second course, choose from Diestel Ranch turkey, prime rib, salmon, porchetta or roasted squash. Dessert choices include pumpkin cheesecake, butterscotch bread pudding, apple galette and other options. Prices vary from $45 to $70, depending on your choice of entree. Children under 10 dine for $20. Additional items such as a charcuterie and cheese board or truffle macaroni and cheese are available for purchase. Make a reservation at saltstonekenwood.com or call 707-833-6326. 9900 Sonoma Highway.

Sebastopol

Pascaline Patisserie & Cafe: Takeout menu for the holiday coming soon on pascalinepatisserieandcafe.com. Executive chef and owner Didier Ageorges says, “You roast the turkey, we offer the sides and sweets options.” 707-823-3122, 4552 Gravenstein Highway N.

Sonoma

the girl & the fig: Offering a three-course prix fixe menu of Thanksgiving dishes with a twist. Choose from starters of fall squash salad, celery root and parsnip bisque or pear salad. For an entree, choose roast turkey breast, smoked short ribs, sauteed flounder or butternut squash risotto. Dessert choices are a chocolate nut tart, caramel baked apple or profiteroles. $72 for adults, $60 for children. $18 to add a wine pairing. Beverages not included. Make a reservation by calling 707-938-3634 or online at thegirlandthefig.com. 110 W. Spain St.

Layla Restaurant, MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa: Dine in from noon to 7 p.m. Browse a three-course prix fixe menu, with first-course options of tuna tartare with roasted squash, Swiss chard and feta phyllo pie or chop salad. Entree choices are Mediterranean Branzino, beef tenderloin, roasted turkey breast or butternut squash ragout. Shared side dishes for the table are buttered mashed potatoes, roasted acorn squash and smoked sweet potatoes. For dessert, there will be a variety of choices from the pastry chef. $110 for adults, $35 for children and $45 for wine pairings. Make a reservation at macarthurplace.com or call 707-938-2929. 29 E. MacArthur St.

Wit & Wisdom: For dining in, indulge in a three-course prix fixe dinner. For the first course, choose from cioppino, crab and endive salad, mixed greens or sweet potato agnolotti. For the entree, choose from turkey breast, Wagyu beef, sea bass or lobster pot pie. For dessert, choose from a chocolate bar, pumpkin sundae or cheesecake. Includes sides of Brussels sprouts, green bean casserole and pomme puree. $109 per guest. 1 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 24. Call 707-931-3405 or visit witandwisdomsonoma.com to make reservations.

Wit & Wisdom is also offering a takeout package for $225, which serves four to six people. The meal includes a wedge salad and sweet potato soup for starters; a whole Mary’s turkey (brined and ready to cook); side dishes of whipped potatoes, cornbread stuffing, Brussels sprouts and green bean casserole; and apple pie for dessert. For an additional cost, purchase premade cocktails ($35 for one bottle, which makes three cocktails) or a bottle of wine for serving. Order by emailing info@witandwisdomsonoma.com by 8 p.m. Nov. 20. 1325 Broadway, Sonoma.

Markets and more

Oliver’s Market: A complete holiday meal serving six to eight people. Allow two hours to heat the meal, which includes Diestel Ranch turkey, traditional holiday stuffing, mashed potatoes with chives, vegetable medley and dinner rolls. Add a pie for an additional cost. Order from oliversmarket.com.

Suncraft Fine Foods: Delivery. Order a takeout Thanksgiving-themed dinner package to be delivered within Sonoma Valley, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, east Santa Rosa or Oakmont. For more details including prices and menus, call 707-343-6016 or email feast@suncraftfinefoods.com.

Whole Foods: Order from a variety of Thanksgiving dishes and ready-to-cook meals and sides. Ready-made meals range in price from $49.99 for a vegan meal for two people to $569.99 for a Thanksgiving Extravaganza for 12 people, with a whole turkey, maple bourbon ham, stuffing, squash soup, empanadas, a shrimp platter, mashed potatoes and more. Other options include a surf and turf meal for four people ($199.99) and a whole roast turkey meal for four people with three side dishes and cranberry sauce ($109.99). Choose a store near you on wholefoodsmarket.com to place your order. Orders must be placed at least 48 hours before pickup date and time.

