Where to Eat for Under $10 in Petaluma

Slide 1 of 12 Lombardi's Gourmet Deli & BBQ: Lombardi’s has been a family-owned barbecue deli staple in Petaluma since 1999, serving up succulent, gourmet, perfectly seasoned meats for all your work functions and family get-togethers. Best bites include the BBQ Tri-Tip Sandwich ($9.99), the BBQ Chicken Sandwich ($8.99) and Eddy’s Pulled Pork sandwich ($8.99). 3413 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma, 707-773-1271, lombardisbbq.com (Courtesy of Lombardi's)

Slide 2 of 12 Sandwich from Lombardi's Gourmet Deli & BBQ in Petaluma. (Courtesy of Lombardi's)

Slide 3 of 12 Chinatown Restaurant: When you get a lunchtime hankering for satisfying Chinese food, Chinatown Restaurant’s luncheon specials have you covered with a tasty, affordable meal. The lunch specials are from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include an appetizer, salad, rice or chow mein. Best bites include the Orange Chicken ($9.95) and the Dry Sauteed String Beans ($9.65). 157 Kentucky St., Petaluma, 707-763-7057, chinatownpetaluma.com (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 12 Szechuan Spareribs, Egg Flowers Soup, and Chicken Pot Stickers at Chinatown Restaurant in Petaluma. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 12 Roy's Chicago Dogs at the Yard: Don’t let outside appearances fool you; this unassuming hot dog joint, located inside the Petaluma Livestock Auction Yard on Corona Road, serves up the best authentic Chicago dogs in town for under $10. Best bites include the sloppy yet flavorful Chili Dog ($8.75) and the spicy Maxwell St. Polish Dog ($6.50). 84 Corona Road, Petaluma, 707-774-1574. (Courtesy of Roy's Chicago Dogs at the Yard)

Slide 6 of 12 El Roy's Mexican Grill and Food Truck: Whether you want to grab something to go from the food truck on East Washington or sit down for a meal at the nearby restaurant on Edith Street, El Roy’s has plenty of locally renowned authentic Mexican cuisine to fit everyone’s budget. Best bites include the fish or shrimp tacos ($2.75 each), sopes and gorditas (each $4 for any meat, $4.75 for fish or shrimp). 210 Edith St., Petaluma, 707-774-3738; 401 E. Washington St., Petaluma, 707-241-6534. (La Prensa Sonoma)

Slide 7 of 12 Sonny’s Grill: Tucked away at the Petaluma Golf Center, Sonny’s Grill is a quaint little gem serving affordable food and drinks on the range. The grill is open for lunch Friday through Sunday, and everything on the menu is $10 or under, including the $5 kids menu. Best bites include the Yanni’s Famous Sausage ($8) and the Chicken Sando ($10). 200 Stony Point Road, Petaluma, 707-778-0696, petalumagolfcenter.com (Houston Porter/for Petaluma Argus-Courier)

Slide 8 of 12 Sourdough & Co.: Known for its fresh, signature sourdough bread, this Californian deli serves premium soups and sandwiches made with top notch ingredients. All of the four- and six-inch traditional sandwiches are under $10, and each one hits the spot. Best bites include the Garlic Pesto Sandwich with turkey and pesto aioli ($7.79 for 4-inch, $9.89 for 6-inch) and New England Clam Chowder ($5.95 for a cup, $7.95 for a bowl and $8.95 for a bread bowl). 441 N. McDowell Blvd., Suite 10, Petaluma, 707-971-7924, sourdoughandco.com (Styled by S./Yelp)

Slide 9 of 12 Chunky's Taqueria and Grill: Located nearby Santa Rosa JC’s Petaluma campus, this place is perfect for college students on a budget. Most of the menu is under $10, so there are plenty of ways get your fill of cheesy, beany, meaty goodness on the cheap. You could get a regular taco ($2.75), a quesadilla on a corn tortilla ($1.65) and a whole order of nachos ($3.95) and still be under the $10 mark. Best bites include the Super Burrito ($7.50) and the Chile Relleno specialty plate, which is served with salad, rice and beans ($9.95). 701 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma, 707-775-3325. (Bryan G./Yelp)

Slide 10 of 12 Lucchesi's Delicatessen: Located in the front of the Safeway shopping center on McDowell, Lucchesi’s Deli has been a staple lunchtime purveyor in Petaluma for years. The Italian family-owned delicatessen serves quality hot and cold sandwiches, homemade soups, salads, drinks and treats all at reasonable prices (though inflation has caused the sandwich prices to go up in recent years). Best bites include the Vegetarian sandwich and Roast Beef sandwich (both $9.99). 301 S. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma, 707-778-0116, lucchesisdeli.com (Leah S./Yelp)

Slide 11 of 12 Original Buffalo Wings Restaurant: Chicken wing fans unite — Petaluma’s Original Buffalo Wings Restaurant is the wing eatery to rely on for all your affordable Super Bowl, picnic and nighttime munchie needs. The original spicy buffalo wings are reliably saucy with your preferred level of spice, and the lemon pepper wings come straight out of peppery citrus heaven. Best bites include the six-piece Wing & Chips ($7.95) and the Philly Steak Sandwich ($8.35) or Chicken Philly ($8.75). 707 E. Washington St., Petaluma, 707-762-6855 (Jeannette C./Yelp)

Slide 12 of 12 Fregene's Pizza: For more than a decade, this unpretentious pizza shop has been serving Italian-style thin crust pizza at reliably low prices. While Fregene’s Pizza has some of the most affordable specialty pizzas in town, the real deals are in the daily specials. For just $3, you can get a slice (cheese, pepperoni or margherita) and a drink, or two slices and a drink for $5. If you want a healthy side, go for the slice, salad and drink deal for $6. 356 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma, 707-762-7000, fregenespizza.com (Courtesy of Fregene's Pizza)