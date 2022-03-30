Where to Eat for Cheap in Sonoma

Slide 1 of 15 Baker & Cook: A must-stop for your morning pick-me-up and baked goods fix, this charming bakery has a cute garden patio and offers plenty of fresh pastries and baked breads under $10 daily. Best bites include the Quiche ($5), Morning Bun ($4.75) and Jam Filled Brioche Doughnut ($4.75). 18812 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma, 707-938-7329, bakerandcooksonoma.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 15 Broadway Market: For over 70 years, Broadway Market has been supplying fresh produce, premium meats, local wines and deli sandwiches — all at reasonable prices for the high quality. Best bites include the Pepper Turkey sandwich ($7) and the Tri-Tip sandwich ($9.50). 20511 Broadway, Sonoma, 707-938-2685, broadwaymarketsonoma.com (Chris Hardy/for Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 3 of 15 Juanita Juanita: Authentic and unpretentious, Juanita Juanita brings California flare to its traditional Mexican cuisine. While its praise-winning Garlic Garlic Burrito is above the $10 price range (at $12.50), there are still plenty of great affordable eats. Best bites include the fish tacos ($3.50 each) and the regular al pastor burrito ($8.75). 19114 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, 707-935-3981, juanitajuanita.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 15 Tostado Al Pastor from Juanita Juanita in Sonoma. ( John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 15 El Huerto of Sonoma: Who said eating healthy has to be expensive? El Huerto serves fresh and nutritious smoothies, “glow bowls,” salads, paninis and more, all at fair prices. Best bites include the Avocado Toast ($4.95), The Hulk Smoothie ($6.50 for a medium, $7.95 for a large) and the Acai Bowl ($9.95). 19213 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma, 707-934-8791, elhuertohealthysna.wixsite.com/clean (Chris Hardy/for Sonoma Magazine)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 15 Aabha Indian Cuisine: When a hankering sets in for fresh naan, spicy curries and smoky tandoori dishes, Aabha Indian Cuisine is a surefire bet for authentic Indian fare. Best bites include the Coconut Rice ($6), Mulligatawny Soup ($8) and Ginger Lime Chicken ($10). Throw in some Garlic Naan ($5) for good measure. 522 Broadway, Sonoma, 707-343-1003, delhibellyindianbistroca.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 7 of 15 Basque Boulangerie Cafe: This little bakery on the Sonoma Plaza specializes in European baked goods and offers a variety of breakfast, lunch and dessert dishes at an affordable price. Come for the Beehive Cake, stay for the Chicken Apple Sausage Panini ($7) and Croque Monsieur ($9.50). 460 First St. East, Sonoma, 707-935-7687, basqueboulangerie.com (Robbi Pengelly/Sonoma Index-Tribune)

Slide 8 of 15 Homegrown Baking Co.: Serving up fresh bagels since 1978, Homegrown Baking Co. has long been a reliable stop for a filling, inexpensive breakfast. Best bites include the egg breakfast sandwich (starting at $5.50) and the Ranchero bagel sandwich ($8.50). 201 W. Napa St., Suite 21, Sonoma, 707-996-0166, homegrownbagels.com (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 15 Sweet Pea Bake Shop: This quaint bakery serves up unique, high-quality fare at affordable prices, from breakfast sandwiches and baked goods to Filipino Bento Boxes. Best bites include the pistachio scone ($3.25), blueberry pop-tart ($3.75) and ham and cheese croissant ($9). 720 W. Napa St., Sonoma, 707-934-8797, sweetpeanapa.com (Robbi Pengelly/Sonoma Index-Tribune)

Slide 10 of 15 Sweet Pea Bakeshop offers a tempting range of parties, cookies and more. (Robbi Pengelly/Sonoma Index-Tribune)

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 15 Sonoma’s Best: As a mercantile with accompanying deli, wine shop and cottage lodge, Sonoma’s Best has it all with prices to fit every budget. Best bites include the Turkey & Manchego Cheese sandwich with pesto ($7.99) and the Chicken Panini ($9.50). 1190 E. Napa St., Sonoma, 707-996-7600, sonomas-best.com (Robbi Pengelly/Sonoma Index-Tribune)

Slide 12 of 15 El Coyote: A taco truck serving generous portions of fresh Mexican food at affordable prices is just what you need on a budget, and El Coyote checks all the boxes with the added bonus of being located right on Broadway. Best bites include the Taco Salad ($9.75) and the Mahi Mahi Fish Tacos ($4). 1001 Broadway, Sonoma, 707-508-5516 (Alex K./Yelp)

Slide 13 of 15 Slice Shack By Mary’s: Brought to you by locally famed Mary’s Pizza Shack, this little slice shack has a modest menu with the classic combinations we’ve come to know and love. Best bites include a slice of Pepperoni Pizza ($5.50) and a slice of La Romana ($6), or build your own slice ($5.50-$6.50) from a variety of fresh toppings. 14 West Spain St., Sonoma, 707-938-9290, maryssliceshack.com (Robbi Pengelly/Sonoma Index-Tribune)

Slide 14 of 15 Vineburg Deli: With its outdoor barbecue pit, picnic patio and assortment of market and deli offerings, this charming delicatessen has just what you need for a satisfying, affordable lunch. Best bites include the Vineburg Reuben ($9.15) and the Sonoma Italian Club ($9.50). 997 Napa Road, Sonoma, 707-938-3306 (Olivia T/Yelp)

Slide 15 of 15 El Gran Taco: This vibrant taco truck south of Agua Caliente is known for its solid service, great tacos and good deals on tasty Mexican cuisine. Best bites include the carnitas tacos ($2.49) and the carne asada burrito mojado, or wet burrito ($8.99). 40 Calle Del Monte, Sonoma, 707-939-9932 (John W./Yelp)