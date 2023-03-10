On Friday, March 17, people across America will wear green and toast in honor of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. Though the holiday was originally celebrated with feasts and religious services, it was Irish immigrants in the U.S. who transformed St. Patrick’s Day into a mainly secular holiday of revelry, parades and celebration of Irish culture.

Out of 200 of the largest cities in the U.S., WalletHub recently ranked Santa Rosa as the seventh best place to visit for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. The spring weather, accessibility to downtown and variety of activities all lend to the city ranking in the top 10 places to sport your best greens.

The rest of Sonoma County has plenty in store for the holiday as well — from festive parades to rollicking live music (best danced to after a pint of Guinness).

Hold on to your shamrocks and check out where to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Sonoma County.

St. Patrick’s Day 5K, March 12

Fleet Feet Santa Rosa will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day five kilometer race at Old Courthouse Square starting at noon on Sunday, March 12. The race is chip-timed and open to people of all ages and abilities. Participants will receive a commemorative finisher medal after the race. A post-run celebration will include music, activities, beer and root beer, a costume contest and sponsor giveaways. Registration is $35 for youth 17 and under, and $60 for adults. Proceeds will benefit the Santa Rosa Recreation & Parks Scholarship Fund. Registration is open online.

Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa, fleetfeet.com/s/santarosa

Healdsburg St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Celtic Concert

The Healdsburg Community Center will present a day of Irish festivities, including a parade and concert, on March 17. The day begins with the St. Patrick’s Day Parade starting at 7 a.m. near the Sanderson Ford dealership on Healdsburg Avenue, making its way around the downtown plaza and back. The St. Patrick’s Day Celtic Concert begins at noon at Plaza Park, featuring traditional Celtic music and Irish step dancing. The festivities are free, and attendees are encouraged to wear festive green attire.

Downtown Healdsburg, 707-431-3301, ci.healdsburg.ca.us/961/St-Patricks-Day-Festivities

St. Patrick’s Day at Murphy’s Pub

Murphy’s Irish Pub & Restaurant in Sonoma will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with live music and traditional Irish fare all day on March 17. Sonoma musician Jon S. Williams and his band Driven will kick off the live music at 11:30 a.m., followed by bagpiper Brian Hopewell at 1:30 p.m., singer Shane Beirne (from Offaly, Ireland) at 2 p.m., Irish dancers at 3 p.m., blues/rock group Kerry Daly Band at 4 p.m. and Sonoma rock ‘n’ roll band Lynne O and the Riots at 7:30 p.m.

464 1st St. East, Sonoma, 707-935-0660, sonomapub.com

When Irish Eyes Are Smiling

The Sonoma Valley Chorale will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day weekend during its first concert of the year, on March 17 and March 19. The performance, called “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling,” will feature Irish-themed pieces and be held at Burlingame Hall in the First Congregational Church of Sonoma. The show on Friday, March 17, starts at 8 p.m. and the show on Sunday, March 19, starts at 3 p.m. General admission tickets are $30; tickets for students, seniors, veterans and first responders are $25; and tickets for children under 12 are free. Purchase tickets on Eventbrite.

252 West Spain St., Sonoma, sonomavalleychorale.org

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at McNear’s

For its 36th annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration, McNear’s Saloon will host live entertainment and classic Irish fare on March 17. Performers from Petaluma’s Keenan Irish Dance School will provide the entertainment starting at 3 p.m. while guests dine on Irish cuisine and libations.

23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma, 707-765-2121, mcnears.com

St. Patrick’s Dinner at Petaluma Elks Lodge

Petaluma Elks Lodge No. 901 will host a corned beef and cabbage dinner with live entertainment from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. No-host cocktails start at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. The Keenan Irish Dancers will perform at the event. Dinner is $25 per person and tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

2105 South McDowell Blvd., Petaluma, 707-763-0901, elks901.org

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Sally Tomatoes

Sally Tomatoes will host a dinner and a show starting at 5 p.m. on March 17. They will screen the 1952 romance drama “The Quiet Man,” set in Ireland and starring John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara. An authentic Irish meal and festive drink specials will be served, including corned beef and cabbage, mushy minty peas, housemade soda bread, Guinness and Green Beer. The event is $20 per person. Learn more and reserve a spot on Eventbrite.

Sally Tomatoes will also offer St. Patrick’s Day catering from March 13-17, including a classic Irish feast with all the fixings, perfect for in-office celebrations.

1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park, 707-665-9472, sallytomatoes.com

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Rio Nido Roadhouse

Rio Nido Roadhouse will host a rocking St. Paddy’s Day celebration from 6-10 p.m. on March 17. Sonoma County rock and blues band The Pulsators will perform starting at 6 p.m. and a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner will be served all day with Guinness on draft.

14540 Canyon Two Road, Rio Nido, 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com

St. Patrick’s Day with Tempest at HopMonk Tavern Sebastopol

Sebastopol’s HopMonk Tavern will host Bay Area-based Celtic rock band Tempest on St. Patrick’s Day. Guests can dine and listen to a folk rock fusion of Irish reels and Scottish ballads. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:45 p.m. This is a 21+ event and tickets are $15-18. Learn more and buy tickets here.

230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol, 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol

Corned Beef and Cabbage Grab & Go Dinner

The Kiwanis Club of Windsor will host a St. Patrick’s Day drive-thru dinner from 5-7 p.m. on March 17 at the Windsor Methodist Church. The dinner is $20 per person and will include a traditional corned beef and cabbage meal with all the trimmings. Reservations will be accepted until March 14. Purchase tickets on Eventbrite.

9451 Brooks Road, Windsor, 707-838-6898

St. Patrick’s Day at TIPS Roadside

TIPS Roadside will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with live music and food specials on March 17. The special menu will include corned beef and cabbage served with Irish potatoes, Irish stew served with soda bread, shepherd’s pie, bread pudding and green house beer.

8445 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, 707-509-0078, tipsroadside.com

Salt & Stone St. Patrick’s Day Dinner

Kenwood’s Salt & Stone will offer a classic corned beef and cabbage plate for $28 from 5-9 p.m. on March 17.

9900 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, 707-833-6326, saltstonekenwood.com

St. Paddy’s Treats at Johnny Doughnuts

Bay Area doughnut darling Johnny Doughnuts will offer St. Patrick’s Day-themed treats all day on March 17. The shop will be selling a twist on its classic raised doughnut, coated in chocolate with a layer of shamrock green sprinkles for good luck.

1200 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-308-4836, johnnydoughnuts.com

Alley 6 St. Patrick’s Day Shindig

Alley 6 Craft Distillery will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day along with its Spring Club Pickup Party from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, for Spirit Club members and their guests only. The event will include Irish-inspired bites and drinks, featuring the release of the distillery’s new batch of single malt whiskey, and live music from local singer/songwriter Emily Lois from 2-5 p.m. Tickets are $20 for members and a guest and $25 for each additional guest. Learn more and purchase tickets on Eventbrite.

1401 Grove St., Unit D, Healdsburg, 707-484-3593, alley6.com

St. Patrick’s Day festivities at Hanson of Sonoma Distillery

To celebrate St. Paddy’s Day and the release of its seasonal Ginger Vodka, Hanson of Sonoma Distillery will host live music with festive drinks from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. Below is a drink recipe from Hanson of Sonoma Distillery using its seasonal Hanson Organic Ginger Vodka.

22985 Burndale Road, Sonoma, 707-343-1805, hansonofsonoma.com

Sonoma Mule from Hanson

1 ½ oz. Hanson Organic Ginger Vodka

1 oz. Fresh squeezed organic lime

½ oz. Organic agave nectar

Top with Q Organic Ginger Beer

Build all ingredients in a Moscow Mule mug filled with ice. Top with ginger beer and garnish with a lime wedge.