Local City Named Among Best Places to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the US

If you’ve been wondering where to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year, you might want to put Sonoma County at the top of your list. Santa Rosa has been named the 10th best city in the United States to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, according to a report by personal finance website WalletHub.

Looking at 200 cities across the U.S., WalletHub analyzed cities based on 15 key metrics to determine the best places to celebrate the Irish holiday. Judging criteria included everything from the amount of Irish pubs and restaurants per capita to lowest prices for a three-star hotel on St. Patrick’s Day to the weather forecast.

“The best cities for St. Patrick’s Day combine rich traditions with tasty and affordable food, safe conditions to celebrate, and good weather. Celebrating in one of these cities will increase your chances of having a memorable holiday…” said Cassandra Happe, WalletHub Analyst.

It may come as no surprise that Boston, well known for its historically large Irish-American community, was ranked the top city to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Chicago, with its tradition of dying its river green for the festivities, came in at No. 2.

More than 31.3 million people, or six times the population of Ireland, claim to be of Irish descent in the United States. But you certainly don’t have to be Irish or have Irish ancestry to celebrate the day.

The tradition of St. Patrick’s Day parades in the North American colonies were recorded as early as the start of the 17th century, What began as a Catholic feast day, transformed over time into a secularized cultural celebration embraced by millions of Americans.

“St. Patrick’s Day is a secularized Saints Day. Before the Protestant Reformation eliminated nearly all Saints Days (of which there were dozens), early modern Europeans and Britons followed irregular patterns of work, taking time off for parades, feasts, and other rituals meant to commemorate Christian saints. Somehow or another, St. Patrick’s Day survived…” said Alexis McCrossen a professor at Southern Methodist University in a press release from WalletHub.

Santa Rosa events with a St. Patrick’s Day theme will be taking place at nightclub the Perch + Plow (90 Old Courthouse Square) from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m this weekend (March 15-17) for those 21 and over. Patrons will be able to imbibe green cocktails and dance to live music played by resident DJs. Cover charge at the door is $5 for women and $10 for men.

Traditional Celtic music, corned beef and cabbage dinners and Guinness will be served from noon to 11 p.m. as part of St. Patrick’s Day festivities hosted by Santa Rosa pub Goose & Fern (116 Fifth St.)

Those eager to get in their exercise while enjoying the holiday festivities can sign up for Fleet Feet’s annual St. Patrick’s Day 5K. The race begins at 10 a.m. at Old Courthouse Square, but get there early to see the Irish dancers performing at 9:15 a.m., which will be followed by the Little Leprechaun Loop at 9:30 a.m. Music, activities, beer or root beer, sponsor giveaways and a judged costume contest will be part of the post-race celebrations. (Register on Race Roster.)

